ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has joined growing calls on social media for Advocate Sello Mahlape to be appointed as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Mashaba responded to a post on X, praising Mahlape’s work, particularly her performance at the Madlanga Commission

South Africans have taken to social media to debate whether Mahlape is the most suitable candidate for the position of NPA head

Herman Mashaba says Advocale Mahlape would be a suitable NPA head. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Image

Mashaba expressed his support for public calls for Advocate Mahlape’s appointment, noting that her work at the Madlanga Commission had impressed many across the country.

Mahlape, who serves as one of the evidence leaders at the commission, has been widely commended for her thorough legal knowledge and no-nonsense approach.

Social media users have been debating Mahlape’s suitability as NPA head

@DDT_PM said:

"She wouldn't get the job because she would start investigating the heads of state who ironically would've appointed her."

@Mathekga_ stated:

"Endorsement seconded, she's is perfect for the role, she is meticulous to details."

@NareMoabelo5 argued:

"What madness is this? Do you people ever learn? How can you do things ANC ways? Simply remember Zondo in his commission that disregarded Mkhwanazi submissions."

@D_Bhekza said:

"We are voting @Action4SA. it will happen. Its time to deal with all this madness we have long tolerated from the political parties that have taken us for granted."

@PHASTARICO commented:

"Ramaphosa don't want want to surround himself with people of her caliber. That's why out of countless commissions he formed, he will never appoint Judge Mogoeng Mogoeng to chair."

ActionSA chairperson Athol Trollip responded to Mashaba, stating that the current shortlist for NPA head lacks candidates of Mahlape’s calibre.He said,

"Two of the so called candidates are patently unsuitable which calls into question the quality and credit of the shortlisting panel. This GNU/ANC government shows no signs of renewed integrity."

The NPA is scheduled to hold interviews for the position of NPA head, which will become vacant following Shamila Batohi’s retirement in January 2026. Six candidates have been shortlisted, and interviews will take place on 10 and 11 December 2025.

Social media users say Advocate Sello Mahlape would make a suitable NPA head. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Getty Images

