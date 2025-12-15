The South African Police are investigating the murder of an 80-year-old sangoma who was shot dead in Nwa-Khuwani village on 13 December 2025

Reports indicate the suspect allegedly posed as a police detective before opening fire on the elderly man

Police have launched a manhunt after an elderly man was killed in Limpopo. Image: Marco Longari/ Getty Images

An 80-year-old sangoma tragically lost his life in Nwa-Khuwani village on 13 December 2025 after an attack by an alleged assailant.

According to IOL, police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said authorities were alerted to the incident around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by the deceased’s son, who showed them his father’s body lying next to the gate.

Preliminary reports indicate that the father and son were asleep when they heard a car honking outside. The son went to investigate and found an unknown man standing next to the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly asked the elderly man to come outside. When the victim complied, the suspect introduced himself as a police detective and claimed there was an outstanding case against the sangoma.

Moments later, he fired shots at the elderly man. Emergency services were called, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage, and a case of murder has been opened for further investigation,” Ledwaba said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, and a murder investigation has been opened for further investigation

SAPS recently reported on the killing of 77 year old Limpopo farmer

Police are investigating the killing of a 77-year-old farmer on 29 November 2025 in the Baltimore area. According to SAPS, the farmer had left his house in the afternoon to check on cattle when two suspects entered his home. The suspects tied up the farmer’s wife and, upon his return, restrained him at knifepoint. They reportedly ransacked the house, stealing cellphones, a firearm, and an undisclosed sum of money, before assaulting the farmer and leaving him unconscious. The suspects fled, and fortunately, the farmer’s wife was unharmed.

lice in Limpopo arrested a 51-year-old traditional healer in Hlabeni Block F on 1 August 2025, when severed heads were allegedly found in his possession. This followed a grim earlier discovery of the 31-year-old mother and 2-year-old child's decapitated bodies on 30 July 2025. The mother and child were reported missing on 19 May 2025, prompting a missing persons alert. Two suspects, Tshilidzi Phalandwa and Balangani Sedzani Tshivhombedze, were arrested and appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on 1 August 2025. The case was postponed to 12 August 2025.

A man's decomposing body was found hanging in a ceiling, and a womans body was found next to him in an alleged murder-suicide in Thabazimbi on 28 December 2024. The SABC news reported that the 33-year-old man and 24- year-old woman were believed to be from Lesotho and lived together in Thabazimbi. Police suspected the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

A police investigation was launched after human remains were unearthed by a dog in Limpopo. A family living in Morutji village, Tzaneen, alerted police after discovering a body at their homestead. According to the Citizen, a man led the police to a human lying in the yard and also uncovered a maize meal bag buried beneath the shallow grave. The man allegedly told the police that the head and remains in the bag belonged to his son.

