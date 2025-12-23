The Western Cape government has urged residents to avoid fire-starting activities as firefighters battle several wildfires

The province's reports show provincial aerial firefighting costs have already exceeded R2.4 million to assist

It said that the surge in wildfires across the province has put pressure on available firefighting resources

WESTERN CAPE - The Western Cape government has urged residents to exercise extreme caution with activities that could spark wildfires, as firefighting services remain under pressure across the province.

Firefighting services under pressure

Over the past few days, crews have battled multiple fires, including major incidents in the Overberg region and Kommetjie on Monday, 22 December 2025. Provincial reports indicated that aerial firefighting resources have already been deployed to 23 wildfire incidents since the start of the fire season in November 2025, at a cost exceeding R2.4 million. Authorities said the high frequency of wildfires has placed significant strain on available firefighting resources, particularly in high-risk areas where aerial support has been required to contain fast-spreading blazes.

According to EWN, Western Cape Disaster Management Centre head Colin Deiner warned that weather conditions are likely to worsen over the festive season. He said hot and windy conditions expected over Christmas and New Year could cause even small fires to escalate rapidly, posing a serious threat to lives and property. Deiner added that many of the fires were linked to negligence or deliberate actions. While no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, several properties have already suffered damage as a result of the wildfires.

