The National Department of Health said that more than 700 children were born in South African hospitals on Christmas Day in 2025

Among those who gave birth, more than two dozen were teenagers, and Gauteng recorded the highest number of births in the country

Some South Africans weighed in on birth and parenthood, and others joked about how active the parents were in conceiving

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of Health revealed that 30 teenagers were among the 714 mothers who gave birth across the country on 25 December 2025. Gauteng recorded the highest birth numbers.

According to SABC News, the children were born between midnight and midday on Christmas, and the first woman to give birth on Christmas Day delivered her baby at Elim Hospital in Limpopo. The department was worried about the number of teenagers who gave birth.

A look at Christmas births in provinces

A total of 217 children were born in Gauteng. In KwaZulu-Natal, 74 children were born, and 3 were 15-year-old teenagers. The province's MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, revealed that 35 boys and 39 girls were born in KwaZulu-Natal. Simelane said that the teenagers gave birth as a result of relationships with significantly older men.

The Eastern Cape's MEC for Health, Ntandokazi Capa, said she was worried that almost 20 of the 70 mothers who gave birth in the province were teenagers. She said that the provincial department plans to involve the South African Police Service to apprehend those who impregnate underage girls. A total of 80 women gave birth in Limpopo, and 13 of those who gave birth are teenagers.

In 2024, 570 babies were born on Christmas Day, and Gauteng recorded the most births. Five of the mothers were teenagers, and the youngest was 13 years old. She gave birth at the Seshego Hospital. The man who allegedly impregnated her was later arrested.

South Africans have mixed feelings

Netizens who commented on Facebook held different thoughts about the births. Some were worried about the teenage pregnancy, while others made jokes.

Sbusilizwe Nzimande said:

"You can find that some of those babies share the same father."

Mekoa Sereme said:

"I'm one of those lucky individuals out there who was also born on Christmas Day at 11:11 in the morning more than six decades ago."

Heurisko Chrio Lester said:

"Some men are busy in beds."

Siphosethu Nqana Matiso asked:

"What is the solution to teenage pregnancy?"

Concern over teenage pregnancy sparks calls for action

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the former Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, called on law enforcement to intervene and protect teenage girls. This was after 33 women, including a 15-year-old girl, gave birth to children in the province in 2023.

Simelane revealed in that year that 73 babies were born in KwaZulu-Natal. She said that teenage pregnancy remains a concern in the province.

