A viral video shows Eastern Cape children, aged six to 12, drinking alcohol while adults watch

The father explained that the alcohol was taken from a fridge during festive celebrations, but social media users criticised the adults’ supervision

The South African Police Service has launched an investigation, warning that providing alcohol to minors is a serious offence

A viral video of children drinking alcohol sparked outrage amongst South Africans. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE-The father of the Eastern Cape children seen drinking alcohol in a viral video has explained the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, he said the village was in a festive mood, with celebrations taking place across several homes in December 2025.

Father says the children took alcohol from a fridge

“There was alcohol in the fridge. I wasn’t there at the time; I had gone out to enjoy myself. My cousins were present, but they drink heavily and are difficult to control. One cousin, who doesn’t drink, wasn’t there when the children took the alcohol. That person returned only after the children had started drinking,” he said.

He added that the alcohol had been hidden in a fridge at another house a short distance away. After taking it, the older children reportedly gave it to the younger ones to prevent them from telling the adults.

“When I asked them, they said they just wanted to know what it tastes like,” he explained.

When asked about the adults visible in the video, the father said every adult present was drunk except for the one sober person he trusted to supervise.Unfortunately, that person wasn’t there at the time of the incident.

Video of the incident sparks outrage.

Shock and outrage erupted after a video circulated on social media showing young children drinking alcohol in the presence of adults. The footage, believed to show children between six and 12 years old, shows them openly consuming alcohol while older individuals watch. In the widely shared clip, one child is heard questioning why they should not be drinking, stating that it is Christmas, so they should. In response, the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development has launched an official investigation into the incident, highlighting growing concern about child safety and supervision during festive celebrations.

The video has sparked concern in the community, highlighting the need for vigilance during festive gatherings where alcohol is present.

Social media users weighed in on the father's explanation

@LesediMbona commented:

"You are taking us for fools. Why would they then consume it in public without being reprimanded by adults? They even went as far as taking videos with underage children consuming alcohol. The adults in the video must be taught a lesson."

@Maqgibela stated:

"Send the police to arrest the negligent and lying father."

@Rogerthat_1652 said:

"There is literally over four adults roaming and singing with them. Thats a lie arrest them"

@TholisoN commented:

"He should come back with another explanation shame. This one, we are not buying at all."

@FransSekonya said;

"This fool must be arrested ASAP."

An Eastern Cape father spoke out after viral video showing his children drinking alcohol. Image: Cohen/Ostrow (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, has launched an investigation into the viral incident. Police investigations have led authorities to a house in the Khothane area, where a 12-year-old, two 11-year-olds and two 8-year-olds were allegedly involved in consuming alcohol. No arrests have been made at this stage.SAPS said the incident is being treated seriously. Making liquor available to minors is a serious offence under South African law. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for further action. SAPS also urged parents to protect their children and warned that anyone found providing alcohol to minors will face the full force of the law.

In a related incident, Briefly News reported that a video trended on social media showing a learner misbehaving at school while allegedly drunk. A video shared on X by @MDNnews shows a schoolboy arguing with his teachers who accused him of arriving at school under the influence of alcohol. According to the teachers in the clip, the student smelled of alcohol and was questioned about where he had obtained it. In the footage, the boy responds disrespectfully and at one point appears to almost charge at one of the educators. The video has since sparked widespread attention and concern online.

Source: Briefly News