Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza were allegedly present at DJ Bongani Mfihlo's murder scene

Mfihlo was shot and killed at a popular nightclub in Kempton Park on 2 September 2023

Two security officers were arrested after firing 14 bullets at Mfihlo in the nightclub shooting

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The mayor’s presence at the crime scene was only revealed almost two years later. Image: Martin_Nel_99/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, EKURHULENI - The mayor of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, was allegedly in the company of disc jockey Bongani Mfihlo on the night he was killed. Reports indicate that Xhakaza spent time with Mfihlo before the fatal shooting and was allegedly present at the scene when the DJ was shot on 2 September 2023.

Mayor at the murder scene

Disc jockey Bongani Mfihlo was shot and killed at a nightclub in Kempton Park on 2 September 2023. Reports indicate that two security officers employed by the Ekurhuleni contractor, 87 Future Enterprise, fired at least 14 shots during the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to News24, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza allegedly abused his authority to influence the police investigation. The report stated that Xhakaza allegedly concealed his presence at the crime scene at Club88 from prosecutors for nearly two years. The alleged concealment reportedly came to light after the murder investigation of Ekurhuleni Chief Auditor Mpho Mafole was reassigned following his killing on 30 June 2025. In July 2025, the South African Police Service’s Serious and Violent Crimes unit took over Mafole’s case and identified two suspects.

Mfihlo was shot 14 times at a Kempton Park nightclub. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Compromise the investigation into Mfihlo's murder

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court reportedly joined the two murder cases in July 2025. At the time of the disc jockey’s killing, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza served as the MMC for shared and corporate services, with responsibility for risk and legal affairs. It is further alleged that Xhakaza took Bongani Mfihlo to the nightclub to meet him. Reports also indicate that members of the Kempton Park police allegedly worked with stakeholders to compromise the investigation into Mfihlo’s murder.

Police reportedly failed to obtain any CCTV footage from the nightclub, despite the venue being fitted with multiple security cameras. It is further alleged that, despite the presence of several eyewitnesses, the police did not take statements from any of them. According to News24, officers arrived at the scene several hours after the shooting, despite the police station being located nearby. Police later informed prosecutors that the only witness they had identified had declined to testify, citing concerns for their safety. The two suspects subsequently handed themselves over to the police and claimed they had acted in self-defence.

CCTV footage emerges showing two men allegedly involved in DJ Warras' killing

In another article, Briefly News reported that CCTV footage linked to the shooting of DJ Warras was leaked, showing the man who pulled the trigger.

The CCTV footage showed the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting of DJ Warras on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News