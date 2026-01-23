The Constitutional Court ruled that Moroadi Cholota’s extradition from the US was unlawful due to procedural errors

The court clarified that extradition requests must come from the national executive, and not the NPA

The court set aside the High Court’s decision to decline jurisdiction and referred the matter back to the Free State High Court

FREE STATE - The Constitutional Court has ruled that Moroadi Cholota’s extradition from the United States was unlawful. The court found that the Free State High Court erred in refusing to hear her criminal case on that ground alone.

Court erred in refusing to hear criminal case

In a judgment handed down on Friday, 23 January 2026, the court confirmed that Cholota’s extradition did not comply with the law because it was carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) instead of the national executive. The court said this procedural defect did not automatically strip the High Court of its power to try the matter. Cholota is among 18 accused in the R255 million asbestos corruption case involving former Free State Premier Ace Magashule.

The NPA approached the Constitutional Court after the Bloemfontein High Court ruled in June 2025 that it could not exercise jurisdiction because Cholota’s extradition had been requested by the wrong state authority. The Constitutional Court was asked to clarify who has the authority to request extraditions from foreign states and whether the High Court was correct to halt the prosecution.

NPA’s powers limited to prosecutorial processes

The court ruled that extradition requests to foreign governments fall within the domain of the national executive, as they involve international relations and diplomatic considerations. It said the NPA’s powers are limited to prosecutorial processes and domestic aspects of extradition and do not extend to acting on South Africa’s behalf at a state-to-state level.

At the same time, the court criticised the manner in which Cholota’s legal team raised the issue of unlawful extradition. It found that the argument was introduced during closing submissions, denying the state an opportunity to respond. This, the court said, breached the state’s procedural rights under the Criminal Procedure Act. As a result, the Constitutional Court set aside the High Court’s decision to decline jurisdiction and referred the matter back to the Free State High Court to continue with the case.

