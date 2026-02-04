Private scholar transport drivers offered free transport to learners amid ongoing bus strikes in Ekurhuleni

The Benoni Educational Scholar Transport Organisation responded to students stranded without transport during the strike

Chairperson John Chauke said they are prioritising the safety of children in the high-risk areas affected by the bus drivers' strike

Some private scholar transport drivers have taken it upon themselves to intervene and help stranded learners. Image: JoburgMPD/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, EKURHULENI - Some private scholar transport drivers have stepped in to assist learners stranded by the ongoing bus strike in the Ekurhuleni metro.

Transporting learners free of charge

The Benoni Educational Scholar Transport Organisation said many of its drivers are transporting affected learners to and from school free of charge. The assistance covers learners in Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa and Springs. The organisation said it intervened after striking bus drivers left learners stranded, leaving pupils without transport to school. Chairperson John Chauke said the intervention had come at a high cost, as drivers could not charge learners who previously relied on free transport services.

Chauke said he felt compelled to act as a parent, adding that many township schools are located in high-risk areas. He said drivers found many children stranded and were told that bus drivers claimed they had no diesel. Chauke said his biggest concern was the safety of primary school learners, who he said could not be left alone. He added that the main challenge facing the private transport drivers was the risk of overloading.

The drivers are assisting pupils in the Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, and Springs areas. Image: JoburgMPD/X

Source: Twitter

