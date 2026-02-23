The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed ALS Paramedics’ urgent application to interdict KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma from making comments about their reporting

The court ruling vindicates the MEC, who criticised ALS for allegedly misreporting casualty figures in multiple road accidents

MEC Duma remains defiant, emphasising his commitment to road safety and accountability while the legal process continues

PIETERMARITZBURG – The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed an urgent application by ALS Paramedics seeking to interdict KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, from making further allegedly defamatory comments about the organisation.

ALS Paramedics had approached the court after Duma publicly criticised their reporting on a series of road accidents, including a major crash in Isipingo on 29 January 2026, arguing that Duma’s comments were defamatory. The application sought to prevent the MEC from making further statements about ALS’s operations.

High Court ruling

Judge PC Bezhuidenhout refused to grant the interim interdict, siding with the MEC’s legal team led by Advocate Kwazi Mshengu. In a statement, the MEC’s office described the ruling as a vindication of their position and reaffirmed Duma’s mandate to hold road safety stakeholders accountable.

'The judgement empowers Duma, as an executive authority responsible for road safety, to continue demonstrating accountability and transparency in the interest of ordinary people of KwaZulu-Natal, especially affected families,” said Mshengu

Key evidence in court

According to the KZN transport department, the court papers revealed multiple instances where ALS’s reporting had allegedly misrepresented facts. Among these was the Isipingo accident, where ALS’s Director and Spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, reportedly provided incorrect casualty figures.

Similarly, in January 2026, Jamieson stated a scholar transport accident in Pinetown, claiming nine learners were injured, whereas only three were affected. Another misreport involved a 2025 N3 West accident, where ALS overstated the number of passengers in an overloaded taxi.

The MEC’s legal team argued that ALS’s application was driven by commercial and reputational interests rather than genuine legal concern.

ALS statement on court proceedings

According to the emergency service's legal representative, Wesley Rogers, the MEC's legal team failed to have the application struck out, with the court finding that there was defamation on the face of the allegations, and instead placed the MEC on terms to supplement his papers, providing reasons why an interdict should not be issued on 4 May 2026.

ALS further said the MEC remains defiant and has refused to withdraw his comments about the organisation.

“The MEC’s office is funding his defence at taxpayers’ cost. We would have hoped the MEC would have demonstrated some accountability instead of doubling down at taxpayers’ expense, allowing him to focus his attention on the ongoing carnage on our roads rather than pursuing his agenda with ALS,” the statement read.

MEC Duma’s response

Despite the dismissal, the court has placed MEC Duma on terms to supplement his papers by 26 March 2026, providing reasons why an interdict should not be issued in the future.

The MEC’s office has stated it will fund Duma’s defence at taxpayers’ cost and reiterated his commitment to confronting incorrect reporting while prioritising road safety initiatives across the province. Duma remains defiant and has refused to withdraw his comments about ALS.

"The MEC remains committed to working with all stakeholders for the betterment of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. He will not shy away from confronting the wrongs and place the people of the province ahead of everything," the statement reads

Judge PC Bezhuidenhout refused to grant ALS the interim interdict, siding with the MEC's legal team.

Source: Facebook

