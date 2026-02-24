A routine wildlife relocation in Limpopo turned chaotic when a powerful hippo surfaced beneath a small boat and changed everything within seconds

An experienced capturer had to rely on instinct and years of training after his son was suddenly thrown into dangerous waters

Flooding in a well-known safari town forced urgent action, but nature responded in a way the team did not expect

A routine wildlife relocation in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, turned into a heart-stopping ordeal on 17 February 2026. A hippo capsized a small boat and threw a 20-year-old man into the water.

Hippo flips a boat during a capture attempt in Limpopo. Images: Kruger Magazine

Source: Facebook

The operation was led by experienced wildlife capturer Andre Pienaar. The aim was to relocate a mother hippo and her calf after recent floods had pushed them into a residential estate dam.

The flooding in the Zandspruit River washed away fences and left the hippos stranded at Zandspruit Bush & Aero Estate. Pienaar, owner of Parawild Edu Capture, had been contacted by the owners of the animals.

Assisted by conservation officials and a veterinarian, the team attempted to dart the animal from the water. Within seconds, the hippo surfaced beneath their boat and flipped it. This forced Pienaar’s youngest son, Zander, into dangerous territory.

Floods force emergency relocation

Hoedspruit, often called the safari capital of South Africa, sits near the world-famous Kruger National Park. It is no stranger to wildlife activity. But rising flood waters carried the hippo cow and her calf from a neighbouring reserve into a private estate dam where they did not belong.

Hippos are among Africa’s most dangerous animals. They are highly territorial, especially mothers with calves.

Pienaar’s team had postponed the mission a day earlier due to engine trouble and strong winds. By Tuesday last week, conditions had improved. They used a float for added protection and a smaller boat to guide it closer to the hippo. The plan was to approach within 20 metres and wait for the right moment to dart her.

Split-second chaos on the water

As they neared a tree where the animals were resting, bubbles surfaced beneath the boat. The team realised too late that the hippo was directly under them. In one movement, she lifted and overturned the vessel.

Zander managed to climb onto the hull. The team recovered the boat, dried the engine and regrouped. No one was injured, and the hippo was unharmed.

A video of the incident was later shared by Kruger Magazine on Facebook on 18 February 2026.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the ordeal

South Africans took to the comments section of the post to share their personal encounters with wildlife.

Kafumba Chitah commented:

“They went too close, and probably a baby hippo was near, and the noise of the motor.”

Shakes-Da LG Shabalala asked:

“So this creature can do that? Wow!”

Dana Atkinson wrote:

“This is my worst nightmare. I came so close to this happening to me on the Zambezi. I need a bigger boat!”

Trevor Wilkinson noted:

“Setting up a jetty near to hippo territory, one should expect surprises.”

Scott Fredricksen commented:

“And that, folks, is why I only do dry land safaris.”

Mother Hippos are considered extremely dangerous. Image: National Geographic UK

