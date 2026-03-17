A woman's body was found in a suitcase at a pond near a dumping site in a maizefield in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police arrested the deceased's boyfriend as a suspect in the murder case

A multidisciplinary team consisting of local detectives, the District Murder Task Team, and a K9 biological dog unit was deployed

The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police reported that the body was found by a young boy and his friends. Image: Sergey Pavlov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - The body of a woman was discovered in a suitcase in a pond near a dumping site in the maizefield area of Maletswa in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

Body was found by a young boy

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape reported that the body was found by a young boy and his friends, after which emergency services were called to the scene and the victim was declared dead. A multidisciplinary team consisting of local detectives, the District Murder Task Team, and a K9 biological dog unit was immediately deployed. Authorities indicated that the team's rapid investigative work and collection of evidence allowed them to identify the crime scene and locate a suspect connected to the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana told Briefly News that police arrested the 34-year-old suspect, identified as the deceased's boyfriend. He is expected to appear before the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on a murder charge. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the investigation team for their action. Kupiso highlighted that the arrest demonstrated the police's commitment to tackling violent crime and ensuring accountability. Police confirmed that investigations continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the murder.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect, identified as the deceased’s boyfriend. Image: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other crime-related incidents

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers. Officers received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated South African Police Service units, including Crime Intelligence, K9 and detectives, to search for the girl. Private security officers, farmers and members of the local Community Policing Forum joined the operation.

The Malamulele Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his 17-year-old biological daughter at Matiyani village. Police said the offence occurred on 20 September 2023. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager had been at home with her parents when her father took her to a graveyard to perform rituals at her grandfather's grave.

The Pretoria High Court has sentenced Ncumisa Selani to three life terms for murdering her two boyfriends and her 17-year-old son between 2016 and 2018. Prosecutors said the killings began in 2016 after Selani discovered she had contracted HIV and blamed her Malawian boyfriend, Michael Changisa.

Source: Briefly News