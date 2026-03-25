AfriForum has released its “Mbalula Dossier,” alleging fraud, money laundering, and corruption against ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula

The civil society group focuses on a R680,000 Dubai trip Mbalula took in 2016, funded by a government service provider

AfriForum says it will pursue private prosecution if the NPA does not act, warning that Mbalula’s alleged reckless conduct risks South Africa’s stability

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AfriForum has released its “Mbalula Dossier,” alleging fraud, money laundering, and corruption against the ANC's Fikile Mbalula. Images: @afriforum/X and @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit has released its “Mbalula Dossier,” detailing allegations of fraud, money laundering, and corruption against ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

The civil society group held a press briefing on 25 March 2026 to present its findings and outlined plans to pursue legal action should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) fail to act.

The group has further called for the US to 'punish' Mbalula for his action and not South Africa.

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Dubai trip under scrutiny

The dossier focuses on a R680,000 Dubai trip Mbalula took in December 2016 while serving as Sports Minister, funded by a government service provider. AfriForum argues that while the NPA has been hesitant to prosecute Mbalula due to his political position, there is a strong prima facie case for corruption, fraud, and money laundering related to the trip.

“No one should be immune from prosecution simply because they hold a senior position,” said Advocate Gerrie Nel, who led the investigation

AfriForum’s Advocate Nel has formally written to the newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, urging the NPA to reconsider prosecuting Mbalula on charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption. The group says they will continue to consider private prosecution against Mbalula should the NPA decide not to act.

Alleged reckless conduct and political manoeuvring

The dossier also highlights what AfriForum describes as Mbalula’s reckless and radical actions, which the group claims expose South Africa to potential US punitive measures. These include defiant statements against Western countries, lobbying for expropriation without compensation, and alleged liaison with Hamas.

Kallie Kriel added that Mbalula’s manoeuvres appear aimed at bolstering his and the ANC’s short-term political standing, including positioning himself as a potential future ANC president.

“These attempts to promote personal and party interests at the expense of the country’s stability will ultimately fail,” Kriel said.

Gerrie Nel likens Mbalula allegations to Richard Shibiri

Afriforum lawyer Gerrie Nel said Mbalula's matter was similar to the R70k “loan” Richard Shibiri, Head of Organised Crime at SAPS, received from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

According to EWN, Nel said that much like Shibiri, Mbalula only started paying back his “loan” from Sedgars after he was questioned about it.

Briefly News has previously reported on Major-General Richard Shibiri's loan. The suspended Organised Crime Unit head admitted at the Madlanga Commission to receiving a personal loan from alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Richard Shibiri admitted to receiving a loan from Cat Matlala. Image: Lefty Shivambu and @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Getty Images

Shibiri also confirmed using his personal phone to communicate with Matlala and said he occasionally deleted messages, denying any intent to conceal information.

The general faced further scrutiny over alleged links to underworld figures and claims of interference in high-profile investigations.

Source: Briefly News