A fire destroyed a classroom block at the Riverlea Secondary School in Johannesburg

This reportedly marks the fourth fire incident at the Johannesburg school in four years

Residents in Riverlea are calling for enhanced security measures to protect local schools

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

This marks the fourth fire in the past four years at the Riverlea Secondary School. Image: Ambramjee/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg school kicks off the new term on a heavy note after a fire destroyed an entire classroom block. It is reported that the devastating fire broke out on Tuesday night, 7 April 2026, at the Riverlea Secondary School in Johannesburg.

Fourth fire at Riverlea Secondary school

The Citizen reported that emergency services in Johannesburg were called out to the incident at around 19:26. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo stated that the fire affected three classrooms, a laboratory, and the school library. Khumalo indicated that the cause of the incident has not yet been established, and an investigation is ongoing.

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Gauteng Education Department noted that the MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, is expected to visit the school on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Reports indicated that this is the fourth fire at the Riverlea Secondary School in the last four years.

In April 2025, 11 classrooms were allegedly affected by a fire, with police confirming that three pupils claimed to have started the fire. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona at the time said the 11 classrooms were burnt down along with their furniture. Mabona added that four of the classrooms were being used by Grade 8 pupils, while the others were unoccupied. He said that the entire boys' toilet block was destroyed in the fire.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the latest blaze. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

Community demands action

Residents in Riverlea have called for increased security at local schools after the fire damaged Riverlea Secondary School. A resident, Edward Scheepers, indicated that frustration was growing following the latest incident, which he described as a repeat occurrence. He said residents were seeking clarity from the Department of Education on plans to safeguard learners and prevent further damage.

In April 2023, emergency services were called to extinguish another blaze at the school. At the time, principal Ashley Harris, assisted by members of the community, attempted to contain the fire before firefighters arrived. Community leader Keagan Everson indicated that the section affected in the 2023 incident was located near the school's old woodworking area. He noted that the classrooms in that section had already been out of use for more than 15 years due to an earlier fire.

3 More school-related stories

Briefly News also reported that two Gauteng pupils were tragically killed in separate stabbing incidents in Johannesburg and Ennerdale.

also reported that two Gauteng pupils were tragically killed in separate stabbing incidents in Johannesburg and Ennerdale. A primary school in the North West temporarily closed after the ceiling allegedly collapsed during class, with parents demanding urgent repairs.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that an investigation is underway after a learner died in Ekurhuleni.

Source: Briefly News