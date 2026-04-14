Build One South Africa (BOSA) has entered into a formal merger with the People's Prosperity Movement (PPM)

The agreement includes the full incorporation of PPM into BOSA with unified leadership and operations

The merger aims to consolidate reform-oriented political support before the upcoming polls later this year

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has announced a formal merger with the People's Prosperity Movement (PPM). Image: BOSA/X

Source: Twitter

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has entered into a formal merger with the People's Prosperity Movement (PPM) ahead of the upcoming local government elections. The announcement was made in Parliament on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, by BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane and PPM leader Chad Louw.

PPM would no longer operate independent

Maimane said the agreement provides for the full incorporation of PPM into BOSA, including the integration of leadership, membership, systems and programmes. He indicated that PPM would no longer operate as an independent political party and would function entirely within BOSA's national structure. He said the merger followed months of planning and had been formalised through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, adding that all PPM structures and operations would become part of BOSA as the party prepares for the elections.

Louw said the two parties had identified alignment in their leadership and direction, describing the merger as a natural fit following engagements between both organisations. The parties said the move is aimed at consolidating reform-oriented political support ahead of the polls. The development follows earlier plans involving BOSA, Rise Mzansi and the Good Party to contest the elections under a single banner, although that arrangement has been postponed until after the elections.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane and PPM leader Chad Louw announced the merger. Image: BOSA/X

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News