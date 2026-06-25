The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill is moving forward in Parliament

A key proposed change is banning smoking and vaping in indoor public spaces

Lawmakers are focused on protecting young people and cracking down on illegal tobacco sales, while still refining the details of the bill

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Smoking laws in South Africa are set to take place. Image: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The Portfolio Committee on Health has agreed that the new smoking bill should move forward in the law-making process.

According to a BusinessTech report on 25 June 2026, if passed, the bill, known as the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, will introduce harsher changes. These include banning smoking and vaping in indoor public spaces, enforcing plain packaging with graphic health warnings, and removing all tobacco product displays in shops.

It will also prohibit advertising, sponsorships, and promotions for tobacco and vaping products, while tightening controls on vending machine sales and restricting access in places where children or non-smokers are present. Vaping will be treated the same as smoking cigarettes under the new law. The bill proposes heavy penalties for violations, including fines and possible jail terms.

However, the bill is still far from final approval. The next step involves Parliament moving into detailed clause-by-clause discussions, where amendments are expected before it can be brought before the National Assembly. A key issue under review is whether to treat traditional cigarettes and vaping products differently, after concerns were raised during public consultations.

The changes aim to protect young people. Image: @Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Protecting youth and tackling illegal trade

Parliament noted on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, that protecting young people remains a key priority, whether the product is smoked or vaped. MPs also stressed the need for tougher action against the illegal tobacco trade, which is seen as a major challenge in South Africa.

At the same time, there are concerns about how the new rules could affect informal traders and traditional healers, who may need special consideration under the law. Should this law pass successfully, South Africa could lead the way with a more modern, risk-based approach to tobacco control. The committee Chairperson, Ms Faith Muthambi said:

"We can pass a law that other parliaments study: not because it was the harshest or the most permissive, but because it was the most intelligent one that brings all products into scope, protects children and youth fiercely, confronts illicit trade squarely, and distinguishes honestly between what burns and what does not.

She went on to say:

"South Africa needs this law. But this vote is not an endorsement of the text as it stands; it is a mandate to improve it."

Read the full BusinessTech story here.

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Source: Briefly News