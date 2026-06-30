Residents shield children from police during anti-illegal immigration protest in Germiston

Nationwide protests against illegal immigration see civic groups and police working to maintain order

Activist pleads for police support during Johannesburg demonstrations on June 30, 2026

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SAPS members were prevented from detaining children. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GERMISTON, EKURHULENI– Residents of Germiston in Ekurhuleni protected children from being thrown into a police van during an anti-illegal immigration protest on 30 June 2026.

Kgopolo posted a video of the brief interaction between members of the community and the South African Police (SAPS) on his X account. The video showed a community member accompanying the children during the protest. The children are visibly in tears. According to Kgopolo, the police wanted to put the children in police vans. It is not clear whether the children are South Africans or children of undocumented immigrants.

View the video here:

A look at the anti-illegal immigration protests

March and March and more than 30 civic organisations joined forces to embark on a nationwide protest against illegal immigration. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on protesters not to violate the law by attacking or looting shops. The police also announced that more than R600 million has been set aside for national security measures.

Mchunu Pleads for Police Crowd Control

In a related article, Briefly News reported that anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu pleaded with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to help manage hundreds of protesters marching through Johannesburg. Speaking during the nationwide anti-illegal immigration demonstrations on 30 June 2026, Mchunu was filmed walking alongside officers as a large crowd followed behind.

He approached a group of police officers to request their urgent intervention, stating that containing the marchers was difficult without law enforcement support. The protests coincide with a movement-imposed deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, following a meeting between protest leaders and President Ramaphosa to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

Source: Briefly News