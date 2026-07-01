Feroz Khan’s legal team says he is in a critical condition and has withdrawn his in-camera application at the Madlanga Inquiry

The team has invited the commission to visit him in hospital amid growing speculation about the circumstances of his shooting

Police reports have stated that Khan was in a Suzuki that showed no clear signs of bullet damage, despite claims that he was shot twice, sparking speculation on social media

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Major General Feroz Khan's legal team says he is in a critical condition at Milpark hospital. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/X and Netcare Milpark website

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA - The legal team of Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan says social media claims suggesting his shooting was staged are false. They insist he is seriously injured, unconscious, and unable to speak.

According to News24, Advocate Zubair Khan told the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, 1 July 2026, that they have invited commission members to visit Khan in hospital. The aim is to allow them to see his condition for themselves and respond to public speculation and police concerns.

Khan’s condition described as critical

His lawyers say Khan is currently in a critical condition after being shot around 11pm in Third Avenue, Houghton. He was rushed to Milpark Hospital and underwent emergency spinal surgery.

They say he is now unconscious and non-verbal. The legal team also told the commission that Khan fears for his life. They claim that several witnesses linked to similar cases have died after giving evidence. They also said Khan has been changing cars and travel routes to protect himself.

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Confusing details around the shooting

The legal team is releasing the information in an effort to respond to speculation, after police reports stated that Khan was travelling in a Suzuki when he was shot. However, the vehicle reportedly showed no clear signs of bullet damage.

Despite this, it is reported that Khan was shot twice and two cartridge cases were found outside the car. A mysterious note was also allegedly found, suggesting involvement of two Crime Intelligence generals and referring to a hidden laptop.

Investigation and allegations continue

Beofre his shooting, Khan was expected at the Commission on 1 July 2026, to be questioned about his alleged role in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust. He is also linked to alleged WhatsApp messages with Mohamaadh Sayef and claims involving illicit cigarette manufacturer Adriano Mazzotti.

Khan currently faces charges of contravening the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice after his arrest in May 2026.

The commission chairperson also criticised Khan’s request for his testimony to be held in camera, calling it “vague” and “hopeless," leading to the awyers withdrawing their request for his testimony to be heard privately. The Madlanga Commission will continue hearing evidence related to Khan on Friday, even though he will not appear.

Feroz Khan's uncle speaks on his shooting

In related news, Feroz Khan's uncle, Peggy Padayachee's interview outside the hosptial on the day of the shooting futher raised eyebrows among South Africans. He said the people responsible for the senior police officer's shooting "must pay" after Khan was critically wounded in Johannesburg. Padayachee said the family was trying to cope with the situation, and speaking about the shooting said, 'its just a part of life.'

Feroz Khan's legal team at the Madlanga Commission. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

Khan's lawyer hints at police involvement in shooting

Briefly News also reported that Feroz Khan’s lawyer has suggested that police may have been involved in the attempt on his life. Speaking outside the Netcare Milpark Hospital, his lawyer and spokesperson, Zubair Khan, said that police may have been involved in the attempted assassination. He said that the prophecy that blood would be spilt on the roads was now coming true.

Source: Briefly News