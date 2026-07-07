The Constitutional Court has upheld a Western Cape High Court ruling declaring parts of the Refugees Act unconstitutional and invalid

The court ruled that asylum seekers cannot automatically be denied refugee status because they missed the reporting deadline or failed to provide certain documents

The landmark judgment is expected to significantly change how asylum applications are processed in South Africa by requiring each case to be considered on its own merits

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The Constitutional Court has ruled that certain parts of the Refugee Act are unconstitutional. Images: James Brey and Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that parts of South Africa's Refugees Act are unconstitutional and invalid, in a ruling that could change how asylum applications are handled.

The country's highest court upheld an earlier ruling by the Western Cape High Court, finding that asylum seekers cannot automatically be refused refugee status because they failed to submit certain documents or did not report to a refugee reception office within five days of entering South Africa.

Court says each asylum application must be judged on its merits

The Constitutional Court ruled that asylum seekers should be assessed based on the merits of their individual cases rather than being disqualified for missing administrative requirements.

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The court found that the Refugees Act unfairly prevented some people from having their asylum claims properly considered simply because they failed to meet the strict five-day reporting deadline or could not provide the required documents.

The ruling means that these procedural failures alone cannot be used to deny someone the opportunity to apply for refugee status.

See post about the ruling:

Judgment could affect asylum processing in South Africa

The decision is expected to have significant implications for South Africa's asylum system.

Government authorities will now have to ensure that asylum applications are assessed on their individual circumstances instead of automatically rejecting applicants who miss the reporting deadline or lack the necessary documentation.

The judgment reinforces the constitutional rights of asylum seekers and is likely to influence how refugee claims are processed going forward.

South Africans weigh in in the judgement

Mzansi took to the comments sections on social media to share their thoughts the ruling.

@saneburnttoast said:

"You might not like this outcome but it helps control the undocumented immigrants issue, the easier of fair the documentation process is the safer the country!"

@Lee88692097 argued:

"These NGOs know very well that some of these refugees are abusing this refugee visa."

@guevara28_che wrote:

"These NGOS are always taking our country to court. Amend the constitution, amend the laws. Otherwise you will remain a powerless government."

@Rian_Visser stated:

"They may just as well just open all borders, get rid of Home Affairs and let the country be flooded. Easy as that."

@MorwaRamoabi asked:

"Which “rights groups” are behind this? Don’t they have identities?"

The South African Constitutional Court. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Concourt give clarity on customary and civil marriages

Briefly News reported that a landmark Constitutional Court judgment has clarified how customary and civil marriages affect property ownership in South Africa, with potentially significant consequences for married couples, home buyers and property professionals.

The ruling on 1 July 2026, confirms that spouses who enter into a customary marriage without signing an antenuptial contract beforehand remain married in community of property, even if they later have a civil marriage ceremony.The case involved a couple who entered into a customary marriage in 2011 without an antenuptial contract.

Source: Briefly News