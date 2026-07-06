TikTok videos allegedly show Somali traders confronting South African traders in Bellville, Cape Town

Witnesses claimed the confrontation happened on Thursday, 2 July 2026, in the busy trading area

The incident surfaced days after the 30 June deadline linked to illegal foreigners dominated national discussions

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @sislikhay

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video allegedly captured a confrontation between Somali and South African traders in Bellville, Cape Town, after claims that local traders were being prevented from operating on Thursday, 2 July 2026.

Several videos surfaced online on Saturday, 5 July 2026, as witnesses claimed Somali traders wanted fewer Xhosa-speaking traders operating in the busy informal trading area. The allegations could not be independently verified at the time of this report.

Online reactions pour in

The circulating clips quickly attracted thousands of views and generated heated discussions across social media platforms. People commenting online expressed frustration about the allegations and questioned why South Africans were allegedly facing resistance while trying to trade inside their own country.

Some users claimed they witnessed the confrontation firsthand during trading activities on Thursday. Others warned that unresolved tensions between different trader groups could eventually create larger problems.

Several comments also criticised authorities, arguing that government leaders were failing to address concerns raised by ordinary South Africans. The allegations emerged only days after public attention focused on the 30 June deadline promoted by groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.

The campaign received widespread attention across social media, although immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of government authorities operating within existing laws. No official confirmation has been issued verifying claims made in the circulating videos regarding the Bellville incident.

It also remains unclear whether any complaints were formally reported to law enforcement following the alleged confrontation. The videos nevertheless fuelled another round of debate surrounding informal trading, immigration and competition for business opportunities within South African communities.

See the TikTok video below:

Immigrant's side of the story below:

More stories about immigrants in SA

Source: Briefly News