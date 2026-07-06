“This Is Upsetting”: Mzansi Fumes As Immigrant Traders ‘Ban’ SA Traders in Bellville Market
- TikTok videos allegedly show Somali traders confronting South African traders in Bellville, Cape Town
- Witnesses claimed the confrontation happened on Thursday, 2 July 2026, in the busy trading area
- The incident surfaced days after the 30 June deadline linked to illegal foreigners dominated national discussions
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A TikTok video allegedly captured a confrontation between Somali and South African traders in Bellville, Cape Town, after claims that local traders were being prevented from operating on Thursday, 2 July 2026.
Several videos surfaced online on Saturday, 5 July 2026, as witnesses claimed Somali traders wanted fewer Xhosa-speaking traders operating in the busy informal trading area. The allegations could not be independently verified at the time of this report.
Online reactions pour in
The circulating clips quickly attracted thousands of views and generated heated discussions across social media platforms. People commenting online expressed frustration about the allegations and questioned why South Africans were allegedly facing resistance while trying to trade inside their own country.
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Some users claimed they witnessed the confrontation firsthand during trading activities on Thursday. Others warned that unresolved tensions between different trader groups could eventually create larger problems.
Several comments also criticised authorities, arguing that government leaders were failing to address concerns raised by ordinary South Africans. The allegations emerged only days after public attention focused on the 30 June deadline promoted by groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.
The campaign received widespread attention across social media, although immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of government authorities operating within existing laws. No official confirmation has been issued verifying claims made in the circulating videos regarding the Bellville incident.
It also remains unclear whether any complaints were formally reported to law enforcement following the alleged confrontation. The videos nevertheless fuelled another round of debate surrounding informal trading, immigration and competition for business opportunities within South African communities.
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See the TikTok video below:
Immigrant's side of the story below:
More stories about immigrants in SA
- Delivery bike drivers joined the Durban leg of the March and March anti-illegal immigrant protest on 30 June 2026.
- A video of former President Thabo Mbeki discussing some of the issues in the country has resurfaced on social media.
- Phindile Gwala supports calls for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa amid anti-immigration marches.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za