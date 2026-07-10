The National Consumer Commission recalled several SPAR yoghurt products after a machine fault caused blowing during production

The recall covers Fat Free, Low Fat, Double Cream and Active Drinking Yoghurt sold in stores nationwide

South Africans reacted online with jokes about strong stomachs, while others questioned SPAR’s quality control process

Some SPAR yoghurts on shelves. Images: @superspar.boland

Source: TikTok

The National Consumer Commission has recalled several SPAR yoghurt products across South Africa after a machine fault caused blowing and quality problems.

SPAR said the fault happened during production and caused the yoghurt to blow. This affected the taste, smell and appearance of some yoghurt tubs sold nationwide.

The recall covers SPAR Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt and Active Drinking Yoghurt. These products were sold in SPAR stores from 15 June 2026 onward.

The affected batches carry a sell-by date of 9 August 2026 and a use-by date of 12 August 2026. Consumers who bought these products can return them to their nearest SPAR store for a refund or exchange.

SPAR warned that consuming the affected yoghurt may cause an upset stomach. The commission urged shoppers to check their fridges before eating any of the listed products.

Mzansi reacts with humour and concern

The recall quickly caught the attention of South Africans on social media. Many joked that their stomachs could handle the risky yoghurt without any trouble.

One commenter said they had already finished a big tub before the recall notice went out. Another admitted to just finishing one of the affected products at home.

Not everyone found the situation funny. Several people asked how the yoghurt passed quality checks before reaching store shelves in the first place.

One user asked what the point of the commission was if there were no fines or charges for the company. They said only notifications and recalls felt like a weak response.

The mixed reactions show how South Africans often turn serious news into online humour. Still, some shoppers want stricter accountability from major retailers and regulators.

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Source: Briefly News