Akani Simbine and Prudence Sekgodiso both claimed gold in their respective races at the Oslo meeting of the Diamond League on Thursday, 30 May 2024

Both South African track stars celebrated their second victory of the season ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July 2024

Local netizens took to social media to congratulate both athletes on their gold-medal performances on the track

South African stars Akani Simbine and Prudence Sekgodiso celebrated their second Diamon League Meeting gold medals. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto and Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African speedsters Akani Simbine and Prudence Sekgodiso are in peak condition after they picked up their second gold medals of the Diamond League season.

Both athletes won gold at the Oslo meeting on Thursday, 30 May 2024, with Sekgodiso adding to her maiden victory, while Simbine won the sixth gold medal of his career.

South African flag flies high at the Diamond Meeting

Sekgodiso won her second gold medal in Oslo, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TimesLIVE, Simbine kept his momentum going after winning gold in China in April 2024, while Sekgodiso is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

Sekgodiso said:

“There is still so much more to come; I am only 22, so there are still many things to work on. My work has just paid off, and it is still going well towards the Olympic Games.”

Mzansi is proud of their athletes

Local netizens took to social media to congratulate Simbine and Sekgodiso while expressing their pride for the speedsters.

Xolani Mabhida congratulated the stars:

“Great performance. Well done.”

Lettie Seabela praised Sekodiso:

“Congratulations, Miss P.”

Sharon Anne Sutcliffe is proud:

“So much pride! It is so good to be a South African and celebrate our athletes.”

Lou Patterton is feeling confident:

“56 days until the Summer Olympics. Peaking at the right time!”

Anne Janeke admired the athletes:

“Congratulations! You make the nation proud.”

Prudence Sekgodiso dominates in French running event

As reported by Briefly News, Prudence Sekgodiso continued her fine form on the track by winning the Meeting Stanislas Nancy on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

The 22-year-old was the only athlete to finish the French 800m race in under two minutes with a time of 1:59.63.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News