Prudence Sekgodiso gave South Africa a reason to celebrate once more as she nailed her latest international race

Most recently, Prudence Sekgodiso dominated her latest race at the Meeting Stanislas Nancy, which took place in north-eastern France. Many South Africans were proud of how well she performed at the latest race.

Prudence Sekgodiso slays France race

According to Sowetan Live, Prudence did her best and bagged yet another international victory at the Stanislas meeting. She ran 800 m in 1 minute 59.63 seconds and was the only one who finished the race in less than 2 minutes. Italy's Eloisa Coiro finished in second place with 2 minutes 18 seconds.

Diamond League record by Prudence Sekgodiso defeated

Prudence was dubbed the fastest woman after running the Diamond League 800m in 1 minute 57.26 seconds, but she was dethroned. Sowetan Live reported that two women beat her time at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Prudence's personal best currently ranks her third among athletes on the 2024 world list.

SA applauds Prudence Sekgodiso

Many people were gushed over how proud they were of Prudence. Netizens praised the amazing athlete for the prowess that Prudence has displayed since winning the Diamond league.

Sefele Kwame Maseko said:

"Our hopes in Paris, for a podium finish is guaranteed."

Technologist Mabani added:

"Congratulations."

