Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo has been nominated for a top prize at the 2024 World Athletics Awards after an impressive season

The 200m Olympic champion is up against five other athletes for the top award, with American sprinter Noah Lyles failing to make the cut

The 21-year-old sprinter is not the only African who made the final round of the award, as an Ethiopian Olympic marathon record holder also made the cut

Letsile Tebogo has been nominated as one of the six finalists for a top award in the 2024 World Athletics Awards, but American sprinter Noah Lyles did not make the cut.

Lyles missed the cut after failing to make the final round of the Male Track Athlete of the Year award.

The 100m Olympic champion, along with Rai Benjamin, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, and Grant Holloway, was one of the first nominees in their category but failed to advance to the next round after the first voting process concluded.

Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles pictured together after men's 200m final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Jewel Samad.

Tebogo leads World Athlete of the Year nominees

According to IOL, Tebogo and Norway's long-distance runner, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, are the two finalists for the World Male Track Athlete of the Year.

Ingebrigtsen also had an excellent season, winning gold in the 5000m race at the Olympics after a poor performance in the 1500m race.

The Norwegian athlete will look to beat Tebogo for this award, as the 200m Olympic champion won Best Male Athlete during the 2024 ANOC Awards held in Portugal.

Tebogo and Ingebrigtsen, the finalists in their category, are also up for the Male Athlete of the Year award, which includes both track and field athletes.

The two Male Track Athlete of the Year nominees will battle the likes of Brian Daniel Pintado, Militiadis Tentoglou, Mondo Duplantis, and Tamirat Tola for the award.

The winner will be determined by votes and the voting process closes on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 11:59PM CET.

The winner of the award between the six top athletes will be announced on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Lyles sends message to Tebogo

Briefly News also reported that Noah Lyles sent a congratulatory message to Tebogo after losing to him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.

