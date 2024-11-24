South African bodybuilder Kobus van Niekerk overcame a career-threatening injury to claim the IBFF Mr. Universe title

His journey began with homemade weights and high school athleticism, evolving into international success

Kobus balances family life, work, and bodybuilding while championing clean training and a positive mindset

A journey of passion and perseverance

Kobus van Niekerk, the South African bodybuilding sensation and newly crowned IBFF Mr. Universe, has an inspiring story of grit, resilience, and triumph. From his early days of training with makeshift weights to recovering from a devastating injury, Kobus embodies the spirit of perseverance.

Kobus' love for bodybuilding began at just 14 when he trained at home using self-built equipment. By 16, he hit the gym with friends, and his passion flourished. Despite being approached at 22 to compete, Kobus initially shied away due to stage attire. A decision he later regretted, this moment marked the start of a journey filled with highs, lows, and eventual glory.

From track star to bodybuilding icon

Before bodybuilding, Kobus was an athletic powerhouse. His high school years saw him sprinting the 100m in an impressive 10.6 seconds. However, it was the chiselled physiques in Flex Magazine that captivated him, igniting a lifelong passion for the sport.

After debuting in competitive bodybuilding in 2018, Kobus quickly found success. His first major victory came in 2019 when he claimed the PCA SA Open title. Although the pandemic stalled his plans for the World Championships in 2020, he made a triumphant return in 2022, winning the IBFF over-40s, the under-90kg division, and placing second overall at the Fire and Ice Classic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kobus shows the the incredible physique that made his a Mr Universe winner

Source: Original

A Gladiator's downfall and a champion's comeback

In a twist of fate, Kobus' journey took a harrowing turn in 2023 during training for a role as "The Wolf" on the revived MTN Gladiators. While navigating an intense obstacle course, he suffered a devastating bicep tendon injury, threatening his bodybuilding career.

Adding to his challenges, the Gladiators revival was abruptly cancelled due to licensing issues, leaving Kobus to face surgery without medical aid. After navigating the public healthcare system, he underwent a gruelling four-hour operation at Steve Biko Hospital. Complications during recovery tested his resolve, but Kobus refused to give up.

With the guidance of renowned coach Warren Germishuizen, Kobus staged an awe-inspiring comeback. Earlier this year, his hard work paid off as he was crowned IBFF Mr. Universe, proving that no obstacle is insurmountable.

The mindset of a champion

In his exclusive interview, Kobus shared the toughest part of bodybuilding—cutting down for competition. This gruelling process involves reducing body fat to achieve the lean, stage-ready look synonymous with the sport. “It’s a test of discipline and mental strength,” he explained.

Kobus also emphasized the importance of a clean, high-protein diet and disciplined training over excessive reliance on supplements, a principle he hopes to instil in upcoming athletes.

As an admirer of icons like Phil Heath and Samson Dauda, Kobus dreams of sharing the stage with the world’s best bodybuilders. But for now, he remains an inspiration to all, showcasing how determination, hard work, and love for the sport can turn dreams into reality.

South Africans Shattering Limits in Strength Sports

South African athletes have continually demonstrated their ability to overcome challenges and break records on the global stage. In a recent Briefly Sports feature, we delved into the incredible journey of Nataly Barbosa, a trailblazing South African powerlifter who has redefined what it means to push physical and mental boundaries. Nataly’s story of resilience and triumph serves as a testament to the nation’s rich talent in strength sports, much like Kobus van Niekerk’s inspiring rise in bodybuilding.

Nataly Barbosa: Breaking Barriers in Powerlifting

Nataly Barbosa is not just a powerhouse in the gym but also a symbol of perseverance and determination. A record-breaking powerlifter, Nataly has carved her name into South African sports history through sheer will and an unrelenting work ethic. Her love for powerlifting began as a way to regain confidence and strength after facing personal adversities.

Source: Briefly News