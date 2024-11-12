Nataly Barbosa, a powerlifter with just four years of experience, achieved stunning victories at the World Powerlifting Championships.

Despite financial obstacles, she used her life savings to compete internationally and set four new world records.

The South African athlete’s perseverance and dedication are making waves in the global powerlifting community.

Nataly Barbosa’s remarkable rise in powerlifting

South African powerlifter Nataly Barbosa stunned the world at the recent World Powerlifting Championships in Slovakia. Despite taking up the sport only four years ago, Barbosa has quickly risen to the top, achieving multiple world records in her division. Her journey to the championship was a testament to her dedication, as she invested her life savings to fund the trip, proving that passion and perseverance can indeed make dreams a reality.

Dominating the competition and breaking records

At the championship, Nataly didn’t just compete; she excelled, winning all her divisions and setting an incredible four world records. Her determination and strength were evident as she lifted weights that left the audience and judges in awe. With each successful lift, Nataly cemented her status as a powerhouse in women’s powerlifting, showing that hard work truly pays off.

The trophy was haul so big, she needed extra baggage!

Nataly Barbosa’s success at the World Powerlifting Championships was so impressive, that she had to buy an extra bag just to carry all her trophies and medals back home! With multiple gold medals and world records, her achievements were too heavy for one bag.

The sacrifices behind success

To pursue her passion, Nataly made significant personal sacrifices. She bravely used her savings for travel, training, and competition expenses, underscoring her commitment to her sport. For many athletes, reaching such a level often requires physical strength and financial resilience. Nataly’s story resonates as an example of how one can achieve greatness through grit and sacrifice.

However, stories like hers also highlight a broader issue in the sports world—many talented female athletes often struggle to secure the attention and sponsorships they deserve. Athletes such as Nataly, Vuyisile Jaca, and Ezinne Kalu have proven their worth through incredible achievements. Yet, they often lack the financial backing and exposure that could further elevate their careers.​

It is time for sports organisations and sponsors to recognize these remarkable women and provide them with the resources and platforms they need to shine on the world stage.

Proving age is just a number.

At 53, Nataly Barbosa is shattering expectations in the world of powerlifting. Starting her journey at age 49, she has quickly risen to the top, showing that it’s never too late to embrace strength and pursue new passions. With every lift, she defies assumptions and inspires others to reach for their goals, no matter their age.

Fan reactions and the impact on South African powerlifting

Nataly’s victory has sparked pride and excitement among South African sports fans and has brought attention to the thriving local powerlifting scene. Her achievements not only highlight her personal accomplishments but also shine a light on the dedication of South African athletes in competitive strength sports. Many fans and fellow athletes are inspired by her story, and her success is likely to encourage more young women in South Africa to pursue powerlifting.

An unforgettable journey to victory

Each of these images tells the story of Nataly Barbosa’s remarkable journey at the World Powerlifting Championships. From the intense focus on her face, as she lifted enormous weights to the triumphant moments celebrating her win, these snapshots capture the strength, grit, and determination that powered her to the top. Not only did Nataly take home multiple trophies, medals, and certificates, but her journey has also become an inspiration for many, proving that age is just a number when chasing greatness.

Breaking barriers: women making history in sports across the globe

Briefly.co.za has highlighted how women continue to break barriers and make history, paving the way for future generations. For example, Vuyisile Jaca from South Africa made headlines by becoming the first Black woman from both South Africa and Africa to sail around the world. She was part of an all-women crew that made a remarkable achievement in the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race, completing the journey in 153 days.​

Similarly, in basketball, the Nigerian women's team, D'Tigress, is making waves on the international stage, with players like Ezinne Kalu leading them to new heights. Their historic success at the Paris 2024 Olympics has captured global attention, as they became the first African team to reach the knockout phase.​

