Comrades Marathon 2026 entries reached full capacity within 10 hours, leaving no spots available

Organisers confirm no additional entries will be added, prioritising runner safety and race experience

Runners must now rely on the substitution system to secure a place for next year’s race

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that no further entries will be accepted for the 2026 edition of South Africa’s iconic ultra-marathon, despite all 22,000 spots being filled within just 10 hours of opening.

Unlike in 2017, when organisers added an extra 1,500 entries following a rapid sellout, the CMA has ruled out any extension for the 99th running of the annual race. CMA General Manager Alain Dalais explained that the decision reflects the final limit approved by board members and prioritises both runner safety and the overall race experience.

“The board has already decided not to extend the entry limit for two key reasons participant safety and maintaining the quality of the event,” Dalais said.

Why the entry cap matters

Some runners expressed frustration over the 22,000-participant limit, noting that other international marathons, such as the New York Marathon, accommodate significantly larger fields New York had nearly 60,000 finishers last week.

Dalais stressed that Comrades faces unique logistical challenges. Stretching 90km between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, the course involves narrow roads and ongoing construction along certain sections, unlike city-centred races with extensive public transport and traffic closures.

“At major city marathons, organisers can pause city traffic and rely on sophisticated infrastructure. Comrades requires careful management to ensure safety over the full course,” Dalais explained.

Mixed reactions from runners

Reactions among runners have been varied. Local KwaZulu-Natal veteran Barry Holland, who has completed the race 49 times, praised the rapid sellout as a testament to the event’s enduring popularity.

“Comrades remains vibrant and highly sought-after by the running community. The excitement is only building as we approach the 100th edition in 2027,” Holland said.

Other runners, however, voiced disappointment. Thando Noshwila, who had already met the qualifying time, lamented that he would now have to rely on the substitution system to secure an entry.

“People who qualified are left waiting while others hold onto entries they may not use. We can only hope for substitutions next year,” Noshwila posted on social media.

Some took a lighter approach, such as Facebook user Demajestic King Ramz, who joked about relying on substitute entries to participate.

The only route now for hopeful participants is the substitution process, scheduled for March and April 2026, allowing runners to take over entries relinquished by others.

As anticipation grows for South Africa’s oldest road-running race, organisers remain firm that safety and participant experience take precedence over numbers, ensuring Comrades maintains its reputation as one of the world’s most challenging ultra-marathons.

