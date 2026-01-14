Skukuza Golf Club Battles Heavy Rain: Wild Fairways Flooded
- Skukuza Golf Club is struggling under heavy, persistent rainfall, leaving much of the course waterlogged
- Several gates across Kruger National Park are temporarily closed, disrupting visitor access and prompting safety warnings from SANParks
- The club’s legendary wildlife encounters continue, adding a surreal twist to an already soggy golfing experience
Skukuza Golf Club, often hailed as the “wildest golf course in the world,” is facing nature at its fiercest. Located inside South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park, the course has been heavily affected by persistent rainfall sweeping through the region.
Recent downpours have left several holes waterlogged, making golfing a challenging and soggy experience for visitors. The club took to its official Instagram page on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to update players and guests:
“An update from Skukuza Golf Club this morning 🌧️ We hope everyone is keeping safe during these heavy rains.”
Flooding forces closures across Kruger National Park
The heavy rains have also disrupted access to the wider park. Several SANParks gates remain temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions and flooding, forcing many visitors to delay trips. Daily updates from South African National Parks advise travellers to prioritise safety, as roads, river crossings, and infrastructure across the park continue to be affected.
Visitors are encouraged to follow official SANParks channels for the latest information before planning a visit to Kruger.
Golfing at Skukuza has always been an adventure, but the rain adds a new twist. Players navigate not only the course’s bunkers and water hazards but also its legendary wildlife. Elephants, antelope, and other animals have been spotted wandering the fairways, a surreal experience that few other golf courses in the world can offer.
Despite the soggy conditions, playing 18 holes here remains a bucket-list experience for adventurous golfers.
South African golf continues to evolve
Beyond Skukuza, South Africa boasts several landmark golf destinations. One of the country’s most prestigious estates is Copperleaf, developed under the vision of legendary golfer Ernie Els. Located near Sandton, the estate is set against the Magaliesberg mountains and holds personal significance, having been built on land once owned by Els’ late grandfather, Ernie Vermaak.
Meanwhile, Johannesburg is preparing to host a major addition to its sporting calendar as Castle Lite partners with LIV Golf South Africa for the country’s first-ever tournament. The event will take place at The Club at Steyn City from 19 to 22 March 2026.
Organisers say the tournament will offer more than elite golf, with a festival-style atmosphere planned. Central to this is the 17th hole, known as The Lion’s Den, a stadium-style fan zone designed to bring a more energetic and accessible experience to the sport.
How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport
Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.
As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.
