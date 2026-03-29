A car guard has remembered marathon runner Chinette Gallichan’s final moments with heartbreak after their last exchange

Her death has continued to shake both the legal and running communities, where she was widely respected and admired

As tributes pour in for Chinette Gallichan, questions remain over the motive and progress of the police investigation

The death of a Johannesburg lawyer and avid runner, Chinette Gallichan, has triggered raw emotions across the country, with many calling for justice. However, almost a week later, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has remained silent on the progress of the investigation or the motive behind her killing last Monday in the Johannesburg CBD.

Her husband, Keegan, has expressed heartbreak over the loss of his wife and has also found himself in the spotlight after some questioned the timing of his interview with eNCA News.

Calls for justice grow as SAPS remains silent

Gallichan has been remembered beyond the corridors of the legal fraternity, where she lost her life. She was on her way to the CCMA building on the day she was gunned down, where she reportedly represented a billion-rand mining company, Sibanye Mining.

She was also part of the running community, Run Zone Athletics Club, and has been mourned across various running groups in Johannesburg and beyond. Together with her husband, she participated in the 2023 Cape Town Marathon.

Eyewitness accounts and tributes pour in

A car guard told Sowetan about his last interaction with Gallichan moments before she was killed. He said her final words were, “See you later,” before he heard gunshots minutes later. When he turned to look, he saw Gallichan lying on the ground and a gunman firing two more shots at her. This suggested it was not a robbery or random crime, but a targeted attack.

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“Seeing her lifeless body on the ground left me shattered. I couldn’t believe it. I had just spoken to her a few minutes before she was killed,” he said.

The car guard described Gallichan as a warm and generous person who would often tip him between R100 and R200.

“She was a sweet person, very kind and selfless.”

Running clubs have continued to send condolences to the Run Zone Athletics Club.

“Chillie Runners is with Run Zone AC. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the entire Run Zone community. You remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Chinette Gallichan, may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

Her memorial service and funeral details are still to be announced.

CCTV company may have footage of Chinette’s killers

Briefly News previously reported that CCTV company Vumacam, one of the largest in the country, said cameras in Gauteng may have captured footage that could shed more light on the gruesome killing of lawyer Chinette Gallichan, who was gunned down in Johannesburg on 24 March 2026.

Vumacam, which operates more than 7,000 cameras nationwide and over 6,000 cameras in Gauteng alone, said cameras could have captured footage of Gallichan’s alleged killer

Source: Briefly News