Football player Itu Khune swooned over his beautiful wife Siphelele Makhungu in a photo that he posted on Twitter

He jokingly likened the lovely madam to the biblical character, Lot's wife, for the over-the-shoulder pose that Mrs Khune struck

Tweeps were equally captivated by her beauty as Khune and admitted as much in a flurry of fawning comments

Football star Itumeleng Khune drooled over a pic of his wife that was posted on Twitter. Proving that Itu was spot on in his observation, Tweeps didn't hold back their praise of her.

The doting husband captioned Siphelele's pic with the words:

"A lot Wifey ❤️"

It's a sentiment that proves how enamoured he is with his gorgeous wife.

Itumeleng Khune and his wife Siphelele are one of Mzansi's favourite couples. Image: @IIKHUNE_32_16/Twitter, Getty Images

Khune quickly received comments on his Twitter post from people who agreed on how hot his wife is.

Teasing Khune about his wife's affiliation, @andrewsbu2 asked:

"Is she a Pirates Fan...?"

@Risky_is_back made an observation:

Drooling over Mrs Khune, @Sscoop_ said:

"Now this is a proper catch..."

Itumeleng Khune sets social media ablaze with interesting response to Chiefs exclusion tweet

According to Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeping legend Itumeleng Khune gave a telling response to a Twitter user who questioned his lack of game time at the club.

Khune responded with a terse, "Eish, Fam" after @asemanglemang showed him love, despite his continued absence between the sticks for the Naturena-based side.

Once renowned as "Mzansi's Number One" and "Mzansi's Finest", Khune commanded the starting number 16 jerseys at the Amakhosi as well as Bafana Bafana. However, injuries and indifferent form have seen him falling out of favour, dropping out of the national setup entirely.

