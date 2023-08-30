Banyana Banyana's Fifa Women's World Cup bonuses will be paid through the South African Football Association

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said the global federation had no relationship with the players and would not be making the payments directly

Fifa previously announced that it would pay players after some federations failed to deliver World Cup participants adequately

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she is confident that Fifa will monitor the payments made through Safa

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association has swooped in and vetoed Fifa's decision to pay Women's World Cup players directly.

Banyana Banyana’s R1m World Cup bonuses will be paid through the South African Football Association (Safa). Image: Alexandre Dimou

Source: Getty Images

Instead of receiving their R1.14 million checks from Fifa for reaching the final 16, Banyana Banyana will have to wait for them to go through Safa first.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao dismissed the reports that Banyana would be paid directly, claiming that Fifa doesn't have a relationship with the players but with the association, TimesLIVE reported.

Monyepao said:

"They will pay us the money and we'll distribute it."

Fifa announces new payment system

Fifa revealed the new remuneration system after the global players’ union Fifpro aggressively campaigned for it. The new system came on the back of some federations' tardiness in paying players, Daily Maverick reported.

When the announcement was made, the global governing body's decision. Coach Desiree Ellis said that the decision showed that Fifa was making moves to take care of women's soccer.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ellis said:

"As far as I know, Fifa does not deal directly with players but with different federations and I am sure Fifa will monitor every payment they make."

Monyepao vowed that it would pay the players immediately once Safa received the money from Fifa.

Mzansi divided by Banyana Banyana payment saga

Below are some comments:

Patrick Sekgala asked:

"South Africans though, where have you ever heard that Fifa pays money directly to players?"

Phancho Thamaga criticised:

"As long as Safa still has Danny Jordaan in office, no improvement will take place in South Africa."

Morrison Nkosinathi said:

"The international football body never mingles with the internal affairs of any country - on its long-standing timeless guidelines."

Kwestar Supar Diwu commented:

"Just give them what is due to them, I really don't care what Safa decides to do with the rest of the money!"

Mahlobogoane Joe Lewane added:

"It doesn't matter as long as it is exactly what is due to them. Sad that they had to fight so hard and when it's time to pay them, we are told of the processes."

Joseph Thabo Lekalakala demanded:

"Safa must just pay Banyana Banyana their bonuses."

Banyana Banyana player on Fifa's top keepers list

Source: Briefly News