Soccer fans criticised Pitso Mosimane after he trended for claiming that he is not interested in Gaston Sirino

Mosimane then claimed that the midfielder may not have a price tag as Sundowns has been mum on the player's future

Netizens are not buying it and roasted him for his double standards

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Netizens are not convinced of Mosimane's remarks about Sirino. Image: @therealpitsomosimane/ @gastonsirino10

Source: Instagram

Football fans are not buying Pitso Mosimane's claims that he is not interested in Mamelodi Sundowns' player Gaston Sirino.

This is after journalists asked Jingles if his United Arab Emirates team Al Wahda would ever buy the midfielder, who was rumoured to want to leave Chloorkop.

Pitso Mosimane talks about Sirino's transfer allegations

The former Sundowns coach was slammed by netizens after a video posted by @LorenzKO on Twitter had him answering questions based on Sirino. Mosimane said that talking about Sirino annoys him because he believes that Sundowns will not put a price on the midfielder.

He further said that if Masandawana considers selling Sirino, he might bid in but asserted that Sundowns does not need the money. Sirino has been rumoured to want to leave the club following clashes with the management. However, he reportedly apologised to the club's top brass. Watch the clip here:

South Africans troll Mosimane for Sirino's stance

Netizens disagreed with Mosimane on his view and noted that he might be lowkey interested in the player.

Andrew Van Der Merwe said:

"What players have a price in PSL? Pitso is not making sense."

Tsepo Malusi remarked:

"'I don't want to talk about Gaston Sirino. It annoys me so much.' Then, unprovoked, tells a story of what happened when he and Ahly approached Sundowns for Sirino, how they never gave them a price and how they don't need the money. So much for being annoyed by Gaston's talks."

LordPiccolo exclaimed:

"No comment would have saved him a lot of pain emanating from his mouth."

Sibusiso exclaimed:

"He sounds bitter."

Simphiwe added:

"Mind games. Sirino will wake up and put that transfer request himself first thing in the morning tomorrow."

Peter Chauke wrote:

"A good answer would have been no comment, he is not our player, and I only comment about my players. Full stop."

Malesela threw shots.

"You should have asked him about the R8 million that he owes and whether his team has an official offer to Sundowns or what, but you couldn't because you're one of the useless journalists who only sees players not playing only at Sundowns."

Mosimane willing to defend wife against Sundowns

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Pitso Mosimane is willing to stand with his wife against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is after the club set their sights on Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, a company his wife Moira Tlhagale owned.

The company allegedly owes Sundowns R8 million, which they paid to the company for Mosimane's commission. Mosimane left the club, allegedly after a fallout with Motsepe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News