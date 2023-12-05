Banyana Banyana qualified for the Women's African Cup of Nations after defeating Burkina Faso on aggregate in Tshwane

Veteran player Janine Van Wyk also made history on that night by being the most-capped African player at 185 caps for her country

South Africans celebrated her and warmly lauded her as having made a tremendous impact on women's football over the years

South Africans celebrated Janine Van Wyk's record 185 caps. Images: @Banyana_Banyana

Former Banyana Banyana legend Janine Van Wyk retired from professional football as the player with the most international caps in Africa. She achieved a tremendous milestone after Banyana Banyana qualified for the Women's African Cup of Nations next year, where they will defend their crown. Van Wyk earned her 185th cap for Banyana Banyana, a feat never achieved in the entire continent.

Janine Van Wyk makes history

According to TimesLIVE, Banyana Banyana played the second leg match against Burkina Faso in Attridgeville. Van Wyk started the game in the midfield and was substituted after eight minutes to earn her record and officially hang her boots as a football player. This was coach Desiree Ellis's 100th match as Banyana Banyana's coach, a milestone. The team created multiple opportunities in the first half and almost conceded a goal in the 24th minute, but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart delivered a stunning save.

Banyana qualify for WAFCON

Banyana found themselves at the front of the match when they opened the scoring in the 54th minute. Lebohang Malepe moved into the 18th area, and Rasmata Sawadogo made a mistake, conceding a penalty. Linda Motlhalo converted the chance from the spot and gave Banyana Banyana the lead. Burkina Faso returned in the final few minutes to equalize, but it was not enough to keep Banyana Banyana from qualifying as they won on aggregate. View @Banyana_Banyana's tweet celebrating Van Wyk here:

Mzansi celebrates Van Wyk

South Africans gave her flowers and celebrated her legendary status.

Thabiso Masango said:

“Well deserved. A true servant of the South African Women’s game.”

Ntate Wa Onalenna wrote:

“Our gero. I’ve been watching Van Wyk since I was in secondary school. I now have been working for 11 years. I wish you well and hope to see you around that camp, grooming the girls for our country.”

Motlatsi Maphala added:

“One of our most reliable centre-backs for a long time. A worthy and loyal servant of our Women’s National Team. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Banyana Banyana defeats Democratic Republic of Congo

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Banyana Banyana defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 during their Olympic Games qualifiers.

Prolific striker Thembi Kgatlana delivered a stellar performance as she scored a brace to give them the 2-0 win over the DRC. The victory gave them a chance to qualify for the Olympics, which will take place next year in Paris. South Africans were brimming with pride and felt Banyana Banyana represented the country well.

