Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Richards Bay FC sparked outrage among their passionate fanbase on social media

Chiefs supporters took to platforms like Twitter to vent their frustrations, calling for changes in the team

Many demanded the return of former coach Arthur Zwane and highlighted the positive results he brought to the team

Arthur Zwane reacted during the Premier Soccer League football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs faced a barrage of criticism after their recent loss to Richards Bay FC.

Chiefs supporters vent online

Disappointment echoed on social media as fans expressed their frustration over the team's poor performance.

The absence of the team's former coach, Arthur Zwane, was deeply felt among supporters. Many reminisced about his tenure and contrasted it with their current struggles.

X users discuss Chiefs' dwindling performance

X users like @mpumelelo_SA28 called for his return and said they longed for the days when he was leading the Amakhosi.

"Just tell management to bring Arthur Zwane back. He'll know what to do. "

Several football lovers poked fun at Chiefs supporters and joked about the team's declining performance amid the outcry.

See some comments below:

@Tidonator_ stated:

"I miss Arthur Zwane so much ❤️"

@JNRMAFIA63 posted:

"Bring back Arthur Zwane!"

@tshepi_mosagale wrote:

"Arthur Zwane is the brother who made it look easy."

@Mricho_Mash tweeted:

"Bring back Arthur Zwane once."

@Themba_kaebis posted:

"Now Arthur Zwane is expected to work a miracle on our dead Kaizer Chiefs. It's a little too late. Four games ago he was talking about position 2 now we must fight for a Top 8 finish."

@PhumeleleN37741 mentioned:

"Where is Arthur Zwane, I miss him so much?"

@Mbojunior999 added:

"The biggest mistake was to remove Arthur Zwane. He was in a decent position to improve to second or at least third next season. From his removal to now we been terrible."

@Dumi_MkokstadSa stated:

"Kaizer Chiefs has lost 10 games this season. We owe Arthur Zwane an apology. He was not the problem."

Chiefs could remove R1.4m from monthly expenses

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs star Keegan Dolly is heading towards the exit door at the club despite earning a salary of R1.4 million.

Dolly is among Chiefs' stars nearing the end of their contracts in June 2024 and the decision might benefit Amakhosi's bank account.

Source: Briefly News