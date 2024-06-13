Striker Ashley Cupido and defender Rushwin Dortley of Cape Town Spurs have caught the attention of several PSL clubs

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Cheifs, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC have shown an interest in the duo

Local football fans took to social media to question why clubs would be interested in buying from the club that was relegated last season

Cape Town Spurs could face losing Ashley Cupido and Rushwin Dortley following their relegation from the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC have joined Orlando Pirates in targeting striker Cupido, while Spurs defender Dortley has also attracted interest.

Cape Town Spurs want to keep their stars

PSL clubs want Cupido and Dortley, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the relegated side intends to keep its star players despite the heartbreak of PSL relegation last season.

The source said:

“There are a lot of clubs interested in our players, but the bosses want to keep the team together so they can get back into the PSL. Hopefully things will go well because the focus is on ensuring that they are back in the PSL come this time next season.”

Fans are against the move

Local football fans took to social media to question why PSL clubs are interested in players who could not make it to Mzansi’s top flight.

Msagana Mazingisa does not rate Cupido:

“They must leave this striker alone.”

Sbu Sgegede wants another target:

“We want Apollis.”

Lefika Figos questions Chiefs interest:

“Chiefs are busy signing average players. How will we challenge the league?”

Emma Makhula backed Sundowns to sign the duo:

“Sundowns are going to take those players.”

Sbusiso Yabo says Chiefs have options:

“Please give Potsane a chance to play for Kaizer Chiefs.”

Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou says players are not for sale

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou said they would keep their star players following their PSL relegation.

Efstathiou said the Cape Town-based club has no intention of selling its players as it seeks a quick return to the PSL.

