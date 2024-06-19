Defender Siyanda Xulu has left SuperSport United despite having a year left on his contract at the PSL club

A Briefly News source said the 32-year-old was frustrated over a lack of game time and left after talks with management

Local football fans took to social media to say the Bafana Bafana defender should consider retirement, while others suggested he could sign for a PSL rival

Defender Siyanda Xulu has ended his stay at SuperSport United. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Visionhaus

Defender Siyanda Xulu has begun his search for a new club after parting ways with SuperSport United.

The 32-year-old's contract at SuperSport was due to expire after June 2025, but the defender has parted ways with the club, which could also lose Kegan Johannes to Orlando Pirates.

Siyanda Xulu was frustrated at SuperSport United

Xulu has left SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Xulu, who played 16 matches for the club, was unhappy over his playing time, while Thabang Monare could be heading to SuperSport next season.

The source said:

"The player has been unhappy with his playing time, and after discussions with the club, it was decided that he would leave."

Fans said Xulu should retire

Local football fans took to social media to say Xulu should hang up his boots after leaving SuperSport, while others said the 32-year-old would find a new club.

Josta 'sbo' Nkosi says Xulu must hang up his boots:

"He must retire."

Murendie Ragwala made a suggestion:

"Chiefs should sign him."

Gift Ngangenkosi Ngwenya said Xulu will find a new club:

"You will see he will be signed by another team in Europe in a few weeks. He has got a good agent."

Emma Makhula rates Xulu:

"He is a good defender."

Masuburbs Luer Luer wished Xulu well:

"Magazi, all the best."

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will consider his options

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said he will assess his options amid links to PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

The four-time PSL winner's contract at SuperSport expires next season, and he has been rumoured to leave the Pretoria side.

