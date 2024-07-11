Darwin Nunez and his Uruguayan teammates failed to qualify for the Copa America final after losing to Colombia in the semis

The Liverpool striker was seen fighting with some sets of Colombia supporters after the game ended

The former Benfica forward also put the altercation behind him as he was spotted consoling his son

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was in a teary mood in the early hours of Thursday morning as he consoled his son after Uruguay's loss to Colombia in the semi-final of the Copa America.

The Sky Blues lost 1-0 to Colombia courtesy of Jefferson Lerma's header off a James Rodriguez cross at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Darwin Nunez was involved in a heated scuffle with Colombia fans after Uruguay's loss in the Copa America semi-final on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Photo: Robin Alam.

Source: Getty Images

Nunez clashes with Colombia fans

According to a report by Goal, Nunez was at the centre of the heated scuffle between the Uruguay players and Colombia fans in the stands after the Copa America semi-final.

Chaos ensued after the final whistle was blown by the centre referee, with the former Benfica striker confronting Colombia fans and his family members close to where the disorderly incident broke out.

Images and videos shared on social media captured Nunez climbing the stadium's railings while making his way into the stands.

According to BBC Sports, Atletico Madrid defender, Jose Maria Gimenez, confirmed that the Uruguayan players were only trying to protect their families while explaining what happened at the stadium.

Nunez consoles his son

After the altercation, Nunez was filmed consoling his son because of their loss. They missed the opportunity to face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

The Uruguayan striker has yet to make an official statement or speak about the incident with Colombian fans at the stadium.

La Celeste still has the opportunity to finish as the third-best team in the competition when they face Canada in the play-offs on Sunday, July 14.

Fans react to Nunez's actions

ddl_lipa felt for Nunez and hopes alcohol is banned from sports events:

"This is so sad. Alcohol should be banned in any sports event, especially football."

Sarcastic Sara shared the exact scenario she experienced with Colombia fans:

"When I was 9, I went to a Colombia/Argentina match, and towards the end, the Colombian fans started the same antics, and I got beer thrown all over me as well as a beer bottle thrown at my head. I 100% believe these players did what needed to be done to protect their families."

Yemi_Mighty said:

"The organizers need to provide more security for the players. The competition is too rough."

ZorbatheKorea dropped his view on the incident:

"It's a very tough day for him."

Tumang_Black believes Nunez did the right thing to protect his family:

"I'm a Manchester United fan, but right now I support Nunez, if any family member is hurt...I will retaliate to the end of the world even though, this is not about the club or country but about how to protect the people we love."

