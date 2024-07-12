Striker Lyle Foster is reportedly considering staying at English side Burnley FC as the side looks to recover from Premiership relegation

The 23-year-old was rumoured to leave the club after former manager Vincent Kompany left for the top job at Bayern Munich

Local fans backed Foster on social media, while some believe the Bafana Bafana striker can still earn a move to another club

Bafana striker Lyle Foster could help Burnley regain their place in the English Premier League. Image: Visionhaus.

Lyle Foster is reportedly considering staying at Burnley FC as the side looks to make an impact in the Championship and earn a place back in the English Premiership.

The 23-year-old striker joined Burnley in October 2023 and has returned to the club for pre-season training, rocking a new hairstyle.

Lyle Foster considers staying at Burnley FC

Foster considers his future at Burnley in the tweet below:

If Foster stays at Burnley, he will have a new coach in Scott Parker after Vincent Kompany joined Bayern Munich.

Foster, who was recalled to the Bafana squad, has scored six goals since joining Burnley from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Fans backed Foster

Local football fans backed Foster on social media, while others believed the striker has the potential to earn a move away from Burnley.

Mautjana Lucas thinks Foster wants to leave Burnley:

“He wants a Chelsea move.”

Mofokeng M Jnr rates Foster highly:

“He deserves to play for a big team like Manchester United.”

Dc Superfly wished Foster well:

“All the best.”

UAndile OwuShali says Foster must leave Burnley:

“If he continues to stay in Burnley, I think it’s game over for him.”

Jan Williams says a move will be best for Foster:

“Dangerous this one. He has to move on from Burnley.”

Andie 64761144 questions the interest in Foster:

“Which Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lyle? Not seen any links at all to him leaving Burnley?”

Lebohang Makhaba wants Foster to come back to Mzansi:

“He must come to help Sundowns.”

Kopano Scara Gcayiya asked a question:

“So he is staying at Burnley?”

Alan Diesel backs Foster:

“Kudos, young man, well done.”

Spncr Sec Sec is a fan:

“Work hard, my boy.”

Lyle Foster shows his flexibility at Burnley FC

As reported by Briefly News, former Burnley coach Vincent Kompany said switching Lyle Foster to the wing is just an example of the Bafana star’s flexibility.

Kompany, who has since left the club for Bayern Munich, described the 23-year-old attacker as an important member of Burnley’s squad.

