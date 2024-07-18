Kylian Mbappe has completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as free agent

The France international is expected to lead Los Blancos attack alongside Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior

Carlo Ancelotti might have issues in setting up the Spanish giants' attacking department next season

There have been questions about how Carlo Ancelotti will set up his Real Madrid team due to the addition of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French forward joins Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, Endrick, and Arda Guler in Los Blancos' attacking department.

The 25-year-old is expected to start games alongside Vinicius upfront, but both players prefer playing from the wings as they are naturally left-wingers.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are expected to lead Real Madrid's attack under Carlo Ancelotti next season. Photo: Diego Souto/Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Who should lead Real Madrid, Mbappe or Vinicius?

In an interview after his presentation, as per Tribuna, Mbappe confirmed his readiness to play any position Ancelotti fixed him despite speculations of him dragging the left wing with Vini Jr.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Nigerian football pundit Pedro Peter shared his view on how Ancelotti should build his team next season and who should be the team's leader.

"Prior to Mbappe's arrival, most Madrid supporters would have envisaged that the team would be centred around the Frenchman (if he had made the move in 2022)," he said.

"But fast forward to two years later, we have seen Vini Jr elevate his game and step up the tempo a notch, coupled with Jude Bellingham's explosive maiden campaign, to the point of being a worthy Ballon d'Or winner.

"You can now make a case for Real Madrid to be built around Vini Jr or even Bellingham."

Peter concluded by advising Ancelotti to maintain his last-season set-up, which allows all the players to showcase their talent rather than building the team around an individual.

"My opinion is that the current set-up should be maintained, where everyone gives their all without reservations. Building the team around an individual might upset the establishment or the apple cart," he added.

Vinicius reacts to Mbappe's unveiling

Briefly News earlier reported on Vinicius Junior reacting to Mbappe's unveiling as new Real Madrid player on social media.

The Brazilian forward reposted a photo of the French star with club president, Florentino Perez.

