Eden Hazard is back at Cobham training centre, as he models Chelsea's new home kit for the 2024-25 season

The former Real Madrid forward continue to be in the football scene despite retiring from the game last year

The picture of the Belgian legend in Chelsea colours stirred reactions from Blues fans on social media

Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is back in Chelsea as he models the Blues new home jersey for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The ex-Belgian international retired from professional football in October last year and has since appeared in various Charity games and football matches.

Former Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard models Chelsea's new home jersey for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Photo: @ChelseaFC.

Hazard models Chelsea's new kit for 2024-25 season

Chelsea unveiled their kit for the 2024-25 campaign a few days ago and have some of their current players like Cole Palmer and Sam Kerr modelling the new jersey.

According to a report by Chelsea News, the Blues released a promotional video for the home kit which features Hazard.

In the video, the 33-year-old is back at Cobham training base, meeting some players before heading to the changing room.

Chelsea continued promoting their jersey on Thursday, sharing a picture of Hazard donning it.

Fans want Hazard back at Chelsea

The picture of Hazard wearing Chelsea's new kit sparked reactions from fans on X.

Fico said:

"Do everything you can to resign him, please we need him back ."

Oluwaseun said:

"Get him some boots as our right footed winger."

Reverse Truth commented:

"Hazard unveiling the kit makes it the best we've ever had."

BodmaxFTX wants Hazard back:

"Can he just come out of retirement and play half season."

Femi Badewole claims Hazard is still better than all Chelsea wingers:

"Please and PLEASE JUST 1 YEAR in a bit-part role. He's still better than all our wingers."

CEJ.web3 said:

"Truly the pride of London. This blue is perfect and depicts quality, excellence, and intelligence. I really look forward to the greatness to be displayed this coming season."

Jeff wants Chelsea to replicate Manchester United and resign Hazard:

"This man! He should be given a chance to play for us! Just like Man Utd gave Johny Evans."

