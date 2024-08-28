Mamelodi Sundowns winger Kobamelo Kodisang celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday, 28 August 2024

The player recently signed for Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving Portuguese side Moreirense and is yet to make his senior debut for the club

Local fans wished the player well on his special day via social media and hoped he could mark the occasion by scoring against Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Winger Kobamelo Kodisang hopes Mamelodi Sundowns can be victorious against Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, his 25th birthday.

The player has yet to debut for Masandawana after joining the PSL champions from Portuguese side Moreirense.

Fans sent their well wishes for Mamelodi Sundowns player Kobamelo Kodisang on his 25th brithday. Image: Zhizhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

Following his transfer from Portugal, Kodisang will play in Mzansi for the first time since leaving in 2019, whlle He has represented South Africa in three youth teams, and Bafana Bafana.

Kobamelo Kodisang celebrates his birthday

Sundowns wished Kodisang a happy birthday on their Twitter (X) profile:

Kodisang was the first player to arrive during the off-season, followed by Arthur Sales, Kagan Johannes, Asekho Tiwani, and Iqraam Rayners.

Despite still having to debut for Sundowns, the talented winger has been backed to return to Europe one day.

Fans wish Kodisang well

Local football fans wished Kodisang well on social media and hoped he could mark the day with a match-winning performance against Stellenbosch.

Fulufhelo was pessimistic:

“The boy made a huge mistake; Chiefs was a good option. You will be cleaning the bench.”

MR VOICE wished Kodisang well:

“Happy birthday to Kobamelo Kodisang.”

𝙼𝚌𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚢 hopes for the best:

Happy birthday, bro; a brace for your special day tonight.”

Wushe kaMjoli wants the best for the player:

“Happy birthday, KK; all the best for the year ahead.”

Khayelihle Rafiq Khumalo-James wished the player:

“Happppie champ!”

Boitshepo Don Podile wants to see Kodisang play:

“We wanna see him play.”

Son of Africa wants to see Kodisang succeed:

“Happy birthday, KB. May God answer all your heart desires.”

Gatyeni hoped the player enjoyed his day:

“Happy birthday, KK; enjoy your day, son.”

GuapoFikile made a wish:

“Hope he gets given game time and he scores.”

ZWIDE is a fan:

“Happy birthday, king.”

Mamelodi Sundowns have to be aware of Stellenbosch FC

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said his side must be prepared to face Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 first-leg semifinal.

The match, set to take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, could also see Iqraam Rayners face his former side after his recent move to Chloorkop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News