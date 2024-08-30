Soweto club Orlando Pirates will need to assess their performance and be mentally strong to overcome Cape Town City in the MTN8 second leg, said coach José Riveiro

The Spanish coach said the club has had little time to prepare for the match on Saturday, 31 August 2024, but was confident they will be ready for the match

Local football fans backed Pirates on social media as they believe they will be too strong for the Cape Town club

Despite the short preparation time, coach José Riveiro said Orlando Pirates will be ready to face Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final second leg.

Riveiro said Pirates must be mentally prepared for the match on Saturday, 31 August 2024, after their 1-1 draw in the first on Wednesday, 28 August.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his side has a short time to prepare for Cape Town City. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

During the first leg, new senior goalkeeper Sipho Chaine impressed between the poles, and Riveiro said the team would assess their performance to improve.

Orlando Pirates will be ready, said José Riveiro

Watch Riveiro speak about Pirates' preparations in the video below:

According to DiskiFans, Riveiro said the Soweto side had a short time to prepare for the match, but he backed his players to impress.

Riverio said:

“Trying to analyse the game and understand better what happened on Wednesday. Mentally trying to get ready with a little bit more than 24 hours to kick-off, tomorrow we will be fine.”

Fans back Pirates

Local football fans backed Pirates to beat City on social media as they believe the team is filled with quality, as shown by defender Thabiso Sesane in the first leg.

Thembani Mzawuziwa Matomela backs Pirates:

“The problem is that you are all overrating Cape Town City. Do you think City can just come and walk over Orlando Pirates at home with all that support? Nothing will beat Jose in the second leg.”

Serame Mathibela is not concerned:

“No stress. Straight home win for Bucs, but score two quick goals first.”

Ted Tman Mahlale says Pirates will win:

“The only thing that will stop Pirates is weather and lighting.”

Khashane Desmond Trevor Matlou made a prediction:

“We will win on penalties, another draw.”

Tbt Bernard Motlatsi is a fan of Riveiro:

“The Spanish Guitar will win this one.”

English clubs are interested in Thalente Mbatha

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha has attracted interest from English clubs after impressive displays in Mzansi.

The 24-year-old star has quickly become a fan favourite at the Soweto club, and according to reports, Pirates are waiting for a formal bid from an unnamed English side for his services.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News