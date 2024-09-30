How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won? Rings, records, and stats

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won? The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has quickly become one of the NFL's most successful players. His ability to perform under pressure and his strong leadership have led the Chiefs to multiple NFL finals.

Patrick Mahomes on February 12, 2024, in Las Vegas (L). Mahomes on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona (R). Photos: Don Juan Moore, Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher. This article examines how many Super Bowls Patrick Mahomes has won, his impressive accomplishments, and his career in terms of rings, records, and statistics.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

As of 2024, Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls. His victories in Super Bowl LIV (54), LVII (57), and LVIII (58) cemented his status as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. These successes came in five seasons, showing his continuous performance on the game's largest stage.

Super Bowl appearances and wins

Mahomes has made four appearances in the NFL in total. His first was in 2019 (Super Bowl LIV), and he has consistently led the Chiefs to the season's final game. Here is a look at Patrick Mahomes' big game wins and appearances:

Super Bowl LIV | 2019 season

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a remarkable win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Texas-born quarterback led a 21-point comeback to win 31-20.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

He was selected the MVP after throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. This was his first Super Bowl win. ESPN quotes him as saying:

"We never lost faith. That's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we preached all year long."

Super Bowl LV | 2020 season

The following year, Mahomes returned to the big game but faced a difficult fight from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs struggled, as Mahomes faced intense pressure throughout the game, ending in a 31-9 loss.

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards but did not score any touchdowns. He suffered his first loss in the final. During the following game, according to Forbes, the quarterback stated:

"They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I've been beaten in a long time."

Super Bowl LVII | 2022 season

In a highly contested game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes demonstrated his clutch ability again. As Sky Sports reported, the Chiefs trailed by ten points at halftime, but Mahomes staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 38-35 win.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

He was named the MVP for the second time in his career. Mahomes also won the Most Valuable Player award and led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), making him the only player in NFL history to accomplish all four achievements in a single season.

Super Bowl LVIII | 2023 season

The quarterback played the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in the Super Bowl, this time in a close game that went to overtime. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, propelling the Chiefs to a 25-22 victory.

According to Sky Sports, he finished the game with 333 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. This was Mahomes' third Super Bowl triumph and his third MVP honour.

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl record

The quarterback has an impressive record of three wins in four appearances. His current record is 3-1, which means he has only lost once in the championship game.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 58 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes now has three rings, putting him in an exclusive group of quarterbacks who have won multiple Super Bowls. He joins Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Steve Young, and Tom Brady, who owns the record for seven big game victories. Here is a table of the top quarterbacks and their accomplishments.

Player Super Bowl Appearances Wins Losses Tom Brady 10 7 3 Joe Montana 4 4 0 Terry Bradshaw 4 4 0 Troy Aikman 3 3 0 Patrick Mahomes 4 3 1 Steve Young 3 3 0

How he compares to other quarterbacks

Given his successes at such a young age, Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly be compared to previous NFL greats, particularly Tom Brady. Brady is largely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time

The former New England Patriots quarterback won his first three Super Bowls at ages 24, 26, and 27. Mahomes won at 24, 27, and 28. While Brady has won seven Super Bowls in his career, Mahomes still has time to match that record.

At only 29 years old (as of the 2024 season), the Texas-born already has a resume that rivals many of the best players to ever play the game. He is one of just five quarterbacks in NFL history to have won three or more Super Bowls as a starter.

Patrick Mahomes' stats and playoff performances

His strong playoff performances demonstrate his ability to perform under duress. As of 2024, he has a 15-3 postseason record, including a 3-1 record in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on January 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

According to Statmuse, the quarterback has featured in six consecutive AFC Championship Games since becoming the team's main quarterback in 2018, holding a 4-2 record.His playoff numbers are also outstanding, with 5,135 yards, 41 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 18 games.

Frequently asked questions

Patrick Mahomes' rise from inexperienced quarterback to an NFL champion is nothing short of incredible. Here are a few frequently asked questions about his accomplishments.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes lost? He has only suffered one loss in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

He has only suffered one loss in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. How many rings does Patrick Mahomes have? Three.

Three. How many Super Bowls has Mahomes been to? The Texas-born quarterback has been to four finals.

The Texas-born quarterback has been to four finals. When did he win his first Super Bowl? He won his first big game during the 2019 season, during Super Bowl LIV (played on 3 February 2020), when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl victories have already elevated him to the NFL's elite, and it is intriguing to consider what the future holds for this generational talent. The quarterback may only have three rings right now, but he has plenty of time to add to his collection.

