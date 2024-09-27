Amakhosi legend Zebulon 'Sputla' Nhlapo said Kaizer Chiefs are the favourites to beat PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024

Nhlapo said the Soweto club will enjoy the support of a passionate crowd that will help them beat Masandawana

Local football fans disagreed with Nhlapo on social media, saying Sundowns would be too strong for Chiefs

Amakhosi legend Zebulon 'Sputla' Nhlapo said passionate supporters could be the difference when Kaizer Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Chiefs legend said the fans could be a 12th player against the PSL champions and help the Soweto club maintain its perfect start to the season.

Kaizer Chiefs are in good form heading into their match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Twitter

Coach Nasreddine Nabi said Chiefs would be ready for the match despite having little time to prepare, while Nhlapo backed the supporters to help the Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs backed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns

Chiefs are favourites to beat Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Nhlapo followed in the footsteps of fellow legend Brian Baloyi by backing Chiefs to beat their PSL rivals.

Nhlapo said:

"I believe Kaizer Chiefs are the favourites in this one since it's our home game. We will have more fans than Sundowns. I am happy to see the Chiefs fans back in the stands again. They are going to be our 12th player."

Fans disagree with Nhlapo

Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns would be too strong for Chiefs while some backed the Soweto giants to maintain their perfect start.

Gerby Darlington says Chiefs will struggle:

"They have always been the favourite, but out of six games against Sundowns, they won nil."

Peace Kagiso Peace disagrees:

"Nope, Sundowns are favourites; Chiefs are the underdogs."

Thabiso Eugene made a prediction:

"I also think so, Chiefs will win this one 2-1."

Collin Lu is a sceptic:

"Only Chiefs fans believe that."

Moses Gadlela hopes for the best:

"They must win that match for their fans; to them, beating Sundowns is like winning a trophy."

