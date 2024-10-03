Cole Palmer's image has recently been spotted plastered all over a van in Zimbabwe as the Chelsea midfielder's fan base continue to grow

The England international popularity is moving beyond the shores of Great Britain as he's gaining more grounds all over the world

The picture of the van plastered with Palmer's image sparked different reactions from football fans on social media

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been one of the best players in Europe due to his performance for the Blues since last season.

The England international joined the London-based club last summer from EPL rivals Manchester City and became a popular name among football fans worldwide.

The youngster started this new season brightly, with his recent performance being a four-goal haul against Brighton in the league over the weekend.

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024. Photo: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer's image plastered all over a van in Zimbabwe

Palmer's form for Chelsea has garnered attention from the Blues fans outside England as his image was spotted all over a van in Zimbabwe.

The England international's image and name are seen on the back of a moving van in a viral picture shared by ESPN on its official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to Tribuna, the van was reportedly cruising through the streets of Harare, which means the Chelsea star's popularity is growing beyond British shores.

The viral pictures of the van plastered with Palmer's image sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Palmer's image plastered all over a van

Mr_Mhere said:

"if you come here_you will notice that we have all Premier League players on our vans🔥.."

Bilal_of_lagos wrote:

"Palmer is already a big star."

ghanachelsea reacted:

"The Cole Palmer's influence >>>"

AstridWett commented:

"They know a baller when they see one 🥶💙"

MakdShelby implied:

"It has Cole Palmer but does not have Air Con inside, strange."

chokomost shared:

"Van Cole Palmer, that’s the new name😄😄"

Dat_Oronboy responded:

"We have so many epl stickers for players and teams mounted on "Danfo" here in Lagos Nigeria.."

nosakhare_elvis said:

"It must be an ice-cream van because everything inside should be COLD."

Madueke's message to Palmer

Briefly News also reported that Noni Madueke sent a cheeky message to Palmer after the latter scored four goals against Brighton.

Palmer became the first player in the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a game.

Source: Briefly News