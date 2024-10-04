Former Bafana Bafana skipper Aaron Mokoena has backed Orlando Pirates to defend their MTN8 title on Saturday, 5 October 2024

Mokoena has backed his beloved Bucs to beat Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Local football fans are divided on social media, with fans from both sides backing their sides for the first title of the 2024/2025 season

Orlando Pirates have been tipped to make history by winning a third consecutive MTN8 title by former Bafana Bafana skipper Aaron Mokoena.

The former defensive midfielder backed the defending champions to beat Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

Former Bafana Bafana skipper is a fan of Orlando Pirates. Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the final, Mokoena admitted he is a Pirates fan and has backed the side to win despite Stellenbosch FC's goalkeeper Sage Stephens' confidence ahead of the match.

Aaron Mokoena is impressed with Jose Riveiro

Pirates are looking forward to the MTN8 final, according to the tweet below:

According to SportsBoom, Mokoena said he has been impressed with Riveiro, while Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto said the side must ignore history and focus on the final.

Mokoena said:

"Ever since he took over, Pirates have become very difficult to beat, which suggests that Riveiro has been a great appointment for club chairman Irvin Khoza and Orlando Pirates. He has changed Pirates for the better."

Fans back their teams

Local football fans were divided on social media, with each set of fans voicing their support for their respective sides ahead of the final.

Peace Kagiso Peace is a proud Bucs fan:

"The defending champions. The Sea Robbers. The Buccaneers, Orlando Pirates."

Munyaradzi Chitsime backed Pirates:

"Pirates will win 2 1."

Musa Hlalapi hopes there will be no controversy:

"Just hoping for a fair game; these referees are useless."

Letlotlo Mateye Ramaru backs Stellies:

"Stellies will fix the country."

Mzwandile Mdakane wants Stellies to win:

“Good luck, Stellenbosch.”

