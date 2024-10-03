Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has emerged as a target for PSL side AmaZulu FC

The current Cape Town Spurs coach could add Usuthu to a long list of seven clubs he has coached in the PSL since his first stint at Chiefs in 2005

Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu would be making a mistake in hiring the German coach

The Veteran PSL coach could take charge of his eighth Mzansi side after he was reportedly added to AmaZulu FC's list for a new coach.

The Natal side has a coaching vacancy after firing Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin and identified Middendorp, currently in charge of Cape Town Spurs in the NFD.

Following the sacking of Martin, AmaZulu began their search for a new coach as they looked to finish higher than their 11th place finish last season.

Ernst Middendorp is a target for AmaZulu

AmaZulu are linked with Middendorp, according to the tweet below:

The 65-year-old German coach has plenty of experience after managing seven different PSL teams and several sides across Europe in his career.

While Middendorp has emerged as a target, football agent Rob Moore recently distanced Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy from the job.

Fans warn AmaZulu

Local football fans said on social media that AmaZulu would be making a mistake by hiring Middendorp after the coach suffered PSL relegation last season with Spurs.

Vamandhlovu is happy:

"Let's go."

Rumani Azwi disagrees with the move:

"If they are ready to go down, they must hire Ernst."

Ntallah Jacob is not a fan of Middendorp:

"This is one lucky coach who is now out of ideas. His methods are outdated, but he always gets chances."

Xolani Zwane is pessimistic:

"That will be the end of Usuthu."

Richard Macdonald Lomoti is a fan:

"He is a good coach this one."

Hlathi WooHlathi has high hopes:

“Future Bafana Bafana coach after Bruce.”

Lesson ST Bronze does not rate Middendorp:

"Amazulu FC would be foolish."

Yola Ngqongwa says Middendopr has a bad history:

"The guy that relegated two teams in the last four or five years."

Oupa Maema thinks it will be a mistake:

"Middendorp was never a good coach."

Sphamandla Msudulu predicts the worst:

"To relegate the team."

AmaZulu signs a Ghanian international star

As reported by Briefly News, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has joined PSL side AmaZulu FC.

The Ghanian international shot-stopper signed for Usuthu following his exit from Pirates and will compete with Bafana Bafana stopper Veli Mothwa.

