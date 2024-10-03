Football Agent Rob Moore Suggests a Bafana Bafana Legend for AmaZulu FC
- Benni McCarthy will not return to AmaZulu FC, said football agent Rob Moore and has suggested another former Bafana Bafana icon for the job
- The agent said the former Manchester United forward's coach is not a candidate for the Usuthu job, while Steven Pienaar could be an option
- Local football fans said on social media that McCarthy must stay far away from AmaZulu as they predict tough times for the PSL club
According to football agent Rob Moore, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is not interested in the vacant AmaZulu FC job.
The agent ruled out McCarthy but suggested former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton star Steven Pienaar as an option.
McCarthy previously coached Usuthu from 2020 to 2022 and has been tipped for a return to the club after they fired Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin.
Benni McCarthy is not an option for AmaZulu FC
Moore speaks about McCarthy's AmaZulu interest in the tweet below:
According to a Goal.com tweet, Moore said AmaZulu should ignore fans' calls to hire Benni and should consider other candidates for the role.
Moore said:
"No possibility of Benni returning. They have my recommendation as to who they should pursue. I've recommended they try to secure Steven Pienaar; he would do a great job for them."
Fans agree with Moore
On social media, local football fans predicted tough times for AmaZulu, saying McCarthy should seek employment elsewhere.
Simlindile Ayabonga Ngcongela is paying attention to AmaZulu FC:
"Something is going to be weird. Haibo, four coaches."
Lebokgang Lancelot backs Moore's suggestion:
"Yup. Be great to see Schillo."
Lesson ST Bronze is not a fan of Moore:
"Agent with pushing their own agenda, Trying to find Pienaar a job, yet we haven't seen him coaching in the Motsepe League."
Wisani Mathebula noted something:
"AmaZulu is slowly becoming Chippa United."
Ezra Matjila says Benni deserves better:
"He must reject them; tell them you are big team material."
Benni McCarthy speaks about Erik ten Hag
As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy opened up about his former Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag.
McCarthy worked under Ten Hag for two seasons as the forward's coach and said the Dutchman lacks passion after a poor start to the 2024/2025 Premiership season.
