Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens expects an exciting encounter in the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 October 2024

The shot-stopper said both sides head into the match in good form and said either side could walk away with the title

Local football fans backed Stellies on social media, saying the Winelands side can beat the defending champions in the final

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens said Stellenboch FC can win the MTN8 title by pipping Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

The Stellies shot-stopper said both sides head into the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and that the Winelands side can match the Soweto giants.

Stellenbosch FC star Sage Stephens said his side can match Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. Image: StellenboschFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the final, Pirates star Deon Hotto said his side must stick to their game plan, a sentiment shared by Stephens, who believes Stellies can win their first MTN8 title.

Sage Stephens said Stellenbosch FC could match Orlando Pirates

Stephens speaks about Stellies' chances in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Stephens said both sides are strong in defence, while his coach, Steve Barker, backed in-form striker Lehlogonolo Mojela to play a role.

Stephens said:

"We match them perfectly because if you look at it, both teams are in form. We also do not concede often, which is a good thing, as our defense is strong. I think it's a once-off, on the day who pitches up will take the trophy."

Fans back Stellies

Local football fans backed Stellies to win their maiden MTN8 title on social media, while Pirates fans have backed their side to retain the title.

Súb Sefito Mokotso agrees:

"He is not wrong."

Cale Vanel backs Pirates:

"Pirates is busy training and will do all the talking on the field; score goals and leave Stellies with a heart attack."

Ncumisa Mtabane disagrees:

"Nah, you don't match them."

Nkosi'h Lekker warrned Stellies:

"They're a dangerous team, but mistakes will cost them."

Diba WaleKhosi Ngqeku is a Stellies fan:

“Stellies jou lekker ding. Anything is possible, coach, and I know Stellies can do that with ease."

Stellenbosch FC is building a competitive side

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is glad the club kept Fawaaz Basadien and Jayden Adams.

The coach was pleased to see the Bafana Bafana duo turn down moves to rival PSL club and is determined to build a competitive side for the 2024/2025 season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News