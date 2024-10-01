An Orlando Pirates Star Is Determined To Keep Calm Ahead of Historic Match
- Midfielder Deon Hotto has called for calm ahead of the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 5 October 2024
- The Soweto club can win the MTN8 title for the third time in a row, putting them two titles away from Kaizer Chiefs, who won the title 15 times
- Local football fans backed Hotto on social media, calling the player one of their favourite players in the PSL
Deon Hotto said the club needs to remain calm ahead of the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 5 October 2024.
The Bucs star has been in impressive form this season, registering an assist in the PSL and scoring in the MTN8.
Ahead of the match against Stellenbosch FC, Pirates are in good form after a perfect start to the 2024/2025 PSL season.
Deon Hotto is excited for the MTN8 final
Hotto speaks about Pirates' preparations for the MTN8 final in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to FARPost, the Namibian is looking forward to the match, while Stellenbosch FC has pinned its hopes on in-form striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.
Hotto said:
“We just need to be on our toes, our minds in the game, because we have a good team. The only thing we have to do is wait for Saturday and be ready for the match. We need to get our minds focused on the match. The only thing is to get our mindset right.”
Pirates fans praised Hotto
Bucs supporters praised Hotto on social media, backing the star to play a starring role in Pirates’ bid to become the first team to win three consecutive MTN8 titles.
Phumlani Roy Mpanza is fan of Hotto:
“If the season was to end today. This is the player of the season.”
Mbalenhle Tshabalala hopes for a Pirates win:
“Good luck.”
Khumiza Kaylesh Medupe admires Hotto:
“My favourite player.”
Uax Uazenga Tjiueza Tjamuaha backs Hotto:
“All the best and good luck to you and your accomplishments.”
Jossias Cossa Cossa made a request:
“I need two goals; your final part is a pass to Mofokeng and another to Ndah.”
An Orlando Pirates star idolises a PSL legend
As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi said he idolises PSL legend Teko Modise.
The playmaker said he tried to emulate the former Bafana Bafana and Pirates star when he was younger.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za