Midfielder Deon Hotto has called for calm ahead of the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 5 October 2024

The Soweto club can win the MTN8 title for the third time in a row, putting them two titles away from Kaizer Chiefs, who won the title 15 times

Local football fans backed Hotto on social media, calling the player one of their favourite players in the PSL

Deon Hotto said the club needs to remain calm ahead of the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

The Bucs star has been in impressive form this season, registering an assist in the PSL and scoring in the MTN8.

Midfielder Deon Hotto said Orlando Pirates have to be in the right mindset for the MTN8 final. Image: deon_hotto.

Ahead of the match against Stellenbosch FC, Pirates are in good form after to the 2024/2025 PSL season.

Deon Hotto is excited for the MTN8 final

Hotto speaks about Pirates' preparations for the MTN8 final in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, the Namibian is looking forward to the match, while Stellenbosch FC has pinned its hopes on in-form striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.

Hotto said:

“We just need to be on our toes, our minds in the game, because we have a good team. The only thing we have to do is wait for Saturday and be ready for the match. We need to get our minds focused on the match. The only thing is to get our mindset right.”

Pirates fans praised Hotto

Bucs supporters praised Hotto on social media, backing the star to play a starring role in Pirates’ bid to become the first team to win three consecutive MTN8 titles.

Phumlani Roy Mpanza is fan of Hotto:

“If the season was to end today. This is the player of the season.”

Mbalenhle Tshabalala hopes for a Pirates win:

“Good luck.”

Khumiza Kaylesh Medupe admires Hotto:

“My favourite player.”

Uax Uazenga Tjiueza Tjamuaha backs Hotto:

“All the best and good luck to you and your accomplishments.”

Jossias Cossa Cossa made a request:

“I need two goals; your final part is a pass to Mofokeng and another to Ndah.”

