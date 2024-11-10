EPL: Manchester United Were Too Late to Sack Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's impressive performance since they decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag continued in the English Premier League as they defeated Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Ruud van Nistelrooy, in charge of his fourth game as interim coach against the Foxes, maintained his unbeaten record.
Bruno Fernandes scored a brace in the first half, and second-half substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a worldie eight minutes before the final whistle.
Man Utd's decision to sack ten Hag came late
Football analyst Tosin Alli, who is also a Manchester United fan, chatted with Briefly News and claimed the Red Devils' recent performance is due to good coaching from van Nistelrooy.
"It can be said that Manchester United's recent performance is because the players are trying to impress the newly appointed manager, but there are some decisions Ruud took that ten Hag would've not taken," he said.
"Like against Leicester City today, Diogo Dalot was having a difficult time against Fatawu, but was replaced with Mazraoui switching sides; that's what a good coach does."
Alli went on to blame the Manchester United board for being too late before they decided to sack Ten Hag.
"Manchester United made the decision to sack ten Hag late and made the mistake of sticking with him after last season," he added.
"I hope Ruben Amorim succeeds at United, but now he needs to convince the fans he was the right choice with the beautiful works Ruud has done as interim manager."
Source: Briefly News
